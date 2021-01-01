पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

संक्रमण से राहत:जनवरी में सिर्फ 78 कोरोना संक्रमित, एक भी मौत नहीं

छतरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • 16 जनवरी से जिले भर के केंद्रों में 8 हजार 446 स्वस्थ्य कर्मियों का हाे रहा बचाव के लिए टीकाकरण

कोविड टीकाकरण शुरू होते ही जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण भी धीरे-धीरे घटता चला जा रहा है। पिछले जनवरी माह में पूरे जिले में सिर्फ 78 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। जबकि स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा इस माह में जिले के 8558 लोगों के कोरोना सेंपल कर लैब द्वारा जांच कराई गई है। जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की लगातार गति धीमी होने से राहत है।

31 दिनों में 8558 सेंपल जांच को भेजे गए थे

कोविड वैक्सीन आने से पहले ही छतरपुर जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार धीमी हाेना शुरू हो गई। यही कारण है कि जनवरी माह के 31 दिनों में सागर लैब जांच के लिए भेजे गए 8558 कोरोना सेंपल में जिले के सिर्फ 78 व्यक्ति संक्रमित पाए गए। जिसमें से अधिकांश मरीजों को होम आइसोलेट कर स्वस्थ्य विभाग द्वारा इलाज दिया गया।

साथ ही इस माह में 6 बार ऐसा भी हुआ, जिस दिन एक भी व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित नहीं पाया गया। इसमें से 12 मरीज ही ऐसे निकले जिन्हें कुछ दिनों के लिए जिला अस्पताल स्थित आइसोलेशन वार्ड में भर्ती करना पड़ा। वहीं दूसरी ओर जनवरी माह में कम मात्रा में कोरोना संक्रमित पाए जाने के साथ ही एक भी व्यक्ति की संक्रमण के चलते मौत नहीं हुई। इससे जिला प्रशासन के साथ स्वास्थ्य विभाग और आम लोगों को राहत है।

8 हजार 446 में से 6388 का हुआ वैक्सीनेशन

16 जनवरी को जिला अस्पताल स्थित केंद्र में स्वस्थ्य कर्मियों का वैक्सीनेशन शुरू किया गया। इसके बाद जिले के अन्य स्वस्थ्य कर्मियों का वैक्सीनेशन करने के लिए 26 केंद्रों पर टीकाकरण शुरू किया गया। अब तब विभाग 9 दिन इन कर्मचारियों का टीकाकरण कर चुका है। जिसके तहत 8 हजार 446 स्वस्थ्य कर्मचारियों में से 6388 का टीकाकरण विभाग कर चुका है।

बांकी का आने वाले दिनों में किया जाएगा। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ सुरेश बैद्ध ने बताया कि अभी जिले के 2058 स्वस्थ्य कर्मचरियों को टीका लगाया जाना है। जिन्हें 3 और 4 फरवरी को मोबाइल पर मैसेज देकर टीका लगाया जाएगा। इसके बाद भी जो कर्मचारी शेष रह जाते हैं, उन्हें आने वाले दिनों में लगाया जाएगा।

कोरोना अपडेट

  • कुल पॉजिटिव - 2065
  • ठीक हो गए - 2020
  • नए पॉजिटिव - 02

ब्लाक - मरीज
छतरपुर - 984
नौगांव - 382
राजनगर - 299
लवकुशनगर - 177
बड़ामलहरा - 106
बिजावर - 46
बकस्वाहा - 33
गौरिहार - 32

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser