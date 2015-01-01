पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Chhatarpur
  • Order To Sample 400 Samples Per Day, Less Than 300 Are Being Received, Even After Knowing All The Officials, No One Is Paying Attention To This

शासन का आदेश दरकिनार:प्रतिदिन 400 सैंपल करने का आदेश, हो रहे 300 से कम , सभी अधिकारियों को जानकारी होने के बाद भी कोई नहीं दे रहा इस ओर ध्यान

छतरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

भोपाल संचालनालय स्वास्थ्य विभाग के आदेशानुसर प्रदेश के प्रत्येक जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा प्रतिदिन के हिसाब से 400 सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे जाने हैं। छतरपुर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पिछले कुछ महीनों में 300 से भी कम सैंपल कलेक्ट किए हैं।

पिछले माह में कुछ सुधार होने के बाद इसकी संख्या बढ़कर 300 के करीब पहुंच गई। इसके बाद भी विभाग इस आंकड़े को 400 के करीब नहीं पहुंचा सका। देश में कोरोना संक्रमण शुरू होते ही संचालनालय स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कलेक्टर, सीएमएचओ और सिविल सर्जन को आदेश जारी कर प्रतिदिन 400 लोगों के सैंपल लेकर जांच कराने के आदेश जारी किए।

पर विभाग ने इस ओर काेई ध्यान नहीं दिया। इस कारण अगस्त माह में 282 के एवरेज से और सितंबर माह में 278 के एवरेज से सैंपल लेकर जांच कराई गई। अक्टूबर माह में जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कुछ सुधार कर इसे 326 का एवरेज ला दिया। इसके बाद भी यह आंकड़ा 400 के करीब नहीं पहुंच सका। वहीं नंबर माह के 6 दिनों में भी विभाग ने 301 के एवरेज से सैंपल कलेक्टर कर जांच कराई है।

9 निकले पॉजिटिव और इतने ही डिस्चार्ज

सागर लैब और जिला अस्पताल की जांच रिपोर्ट में शुक्रवार को 9 व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। इसमें से 7 व्यक्ति छतरपुर शहर में पन्ना रोड, महोबा रोड और मुख्य बाजार क्षेत्र के हैं। वहीं राजनगर क्षेत्र में 2 व्यक्ति संक्रमित पाए गए हैं।

वहीं जिले के 9 मरीजों को स्वस्थ हाेने पर मेडिकल टीम द्वारा डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। जिसमें बिजावर कस्बे से एक, गौरिहार कस्बे से एक, जिला अस्पताल स्थित आइसोलेशन वार्ड से एक और पिछले 10 दिनों से अपने-अपने घरों पर होम आइसोलेट रहे 5 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया है।

इस मामले में सीएमएचओ डॉ. विजय पथौरिया का कहना है कि जिले में उच चुनाव प्रक्रिया के कारण सैंपल कलेक्टर करने की गति थोड़ी धीमी हो गई है। अब चुनाव प्रक्रिया पूर्ण हो गई है, तो इसकी गति में तेजी लाई जाएगी। इस संबंध में सभी बीएमओ को पत्र जारी कर सैंपल कलेक्टर करने की संख्या बढ़ाने काे लिखा जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें