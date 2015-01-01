पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टीएल बैठक:लापरवाह उपसंचालक कृषि, डीपीसी, डीईओ को नोटिस जारी करने के आदेश

छतरपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • नवंबर माह तक के सीएम हेल्पलाइन प्रकरण का निराकरण संतुष्टि से करने के दिए निर्देश

कलेक्टर ने सोमवार की दोपहर साप्ताहिक समयावधि पत्रों की समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान नवंबर माह तक के भू-अर्जन के प्रकरणों में सीएम हेल्पलाइन के प्रकरणों का निराकरण संतुष्टिपूर्ण तरीके से करने के निर्देश अधिकारियों को दिए। साथ ही 1000 और 500 दिन से लंबित प्रकरण की समीक्षा में शिकायतकर्ता से बात कर समाधान करने के निर्देश दिए।

कलेक्टर शीलेंद्र सिंह ने लंबित प्रकरण के निराकरण में लापरवाही बरतने पर उपसंचालक कृषि मनोज कस्यप, डीपीसी आरपी लखेर, महिला एवं बाल विकास अधिकारी और जिला संयोजक को नोटिस जारी करने एवं जिला अस्पताल द्वारा प्रसूति सहायता राशि नहीं देने के कारण संबंधित कर्मचारी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए। इसके साथ ही 1000 दिनों के लंबित प्रकरण के संबंध में जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी को नोटिस जारी करने के निर्देश भी दिए गए।

कलेक्टर ने कहा कि अस्पताल से आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर वर्ग के लोगों को बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध कराना सुनिश्चित किया जाए। साथ ही शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता सुधारने के लिए जिलाधिकारी और एसडीएम चिकित्सालय और स्कूलों को गोद लें। एसडीएम को स्वयं पूर्णा अभियान की समीक्षा करने के निर्देश भी उन्होंने दिए।

एक दिन भ्रमण कर व्यवस्थाएं दुरुस्त करें अधिकारी

कलेक्टर ने कहा कि प्रति सप्ताह अनिवार्य रूप से एक दिवस भ्रमण कर अधिकारी व्यवस्थाओं को दुरूस्त करें। उन्होंने कहा कि हम सभी ने उच्च शिक्षा ग्रहण की है। इसलिए नैतिक दायित्व के रूप में सेवा के साथ समाज को वापस भी करना चाहिए। उन्होंने प्रसूति महिलाओं की शत-प्रतिशत जानकारी पंजी में संधारित करने और इस कार्य में संलग्न कर्मचारियों द्वारा गंभीरता पूर्वक कार्य करने के निर्देश प्रदान करने के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों से कहा।

शहर में फैले अतिक्रमण को तत्काल हटवाएं अधिकारी

कलेक्टर ने कहा कि शहर के आसपास व्याप्त अतिक्रमण को तत्काल हटवाना सुनिश्चित करें और दोबारा अतिक्रमण न हो इसके लिए भी प्रयास करें। साथ ही सभी विभाग से लोक परिसंपत्ति की जानकारी प्रस्तुत करने, कार्यालय बाबू की निर्भरता पर अधिकारियों द्वारा उत्तर देने की आदत से बचने। विभाग प्रमुखों द्वारा स्वयं उत्तर का परीक्षण करने की नसीहत भी दी।

उन्होंने अधिकारियों से जिले को आत्म निर्भर बनाने के लिए प्रति सप्ताह नवाचार प्रस्ताव देने की अपेक्षा की। बैठक में जिला पंचायत सीईओ अमर बहादुर सिंह, अपर कलेक्टर प्रेम सिंह चैहान, एसडीएम प्रियांशी भंवर सहित अन्य विभागीय अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें