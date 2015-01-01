पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अलीपुरा का मामला:बड़ागांव आरटीओ बैरियर की मिली भगत से अवैध रूप से दौड़ रहे ओवरलोड वाहन

  • शासन को पहुंचाया जा रहा लाखों के राजस्व का नुकसान

बड़ागांव आरटीओ की मिलीभगत से आलीपुरा गर्रोली रोड पर चौबीसों घंटे भारी वाहनों की अवैध आवाजाही हो रही है। इस रूट पर ओवरलोड ट्रक, ट्राॅला, डंपर एवं अन्य वाहन निकाले जा रहे हैं। वहीं आरटीओ की मिलीभगत से अवैध रूप से यात्री बसें संचालित हो रही हैं। बड़ागांव आरटीओ की इस कार्यप्रणाली से जहां शासन को लाखों के राजस्व का नुकसान हो रहा है, वहीं अवैध गतिविधियों को बढ़ावा मिल रहा है।

आलीपुरा से महज 3 किमी दूर स्थित बडागांव आरटीओ वैरियर पर बड़े पैमाने पर धांधली और मनमानी चल रही है। भारी वाहन टैक्स बचाने के चक्कर में गर्रोली से आलीपुरा रोड से निकल रहे हैं। यह शासन का लाखों का टैक्स चोरी कर रहे हैं। इस रूट पर दिन भर वाहनों की कतारें लगी रहती हैं। सूत्र बताते हैं कि यहां से निकलने वाले वाहन आरटीओ व उनके कर्मचारियों को संतुष्ठ कर शासन का टैक्स बचा रहे हैं।

दिल्ली के लिए बिना परमिट दौड़ रहीं बसें

गौरतलब है कि आरटीओ की मिलीभगत व साठगांठ से दिल्ली गुड़गांव नंबर की यात्री बसें संचालित हो रही हैं। यह बसें यहां से बेरोकटोक गुजरती हैं। इनमें अधिकांश बसों के पास परमिट भी नहीं है। यह आरटीओ के रहमोकरम पर संचालित हो रही हैं।

आरोप गलत व निराधार हैं : इस संबंध में बड़ागांव आरटीओ हिमांशु जैन का कहना है कि मिलीभगत के आरोप निराधार हैं। जांच कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

