चेकिंग अभियान:बिना मास्क लगाए घूमने वाले 50 लोगों पर लगाया जुर्माना

बड़ामलहराएक घंटा पहले
अस्पताल तिराहा पर पुलिस चेकिंग पॉइंट एवं पुलिस थाना के सामने मुख्य सड़क पर राजस्व, पुलिस व नगर परिषद ने संयुक्त रूप से चेकिंग अभियान चलाकर बिना मॉस्क लगाकर निकलने वाले आधा सैकड़ा लोगों के विरुद्ध जुर्माना लगाते हुए राशि वसूल की।

कोरोना टॉस्क फोर्स अध्यक्ष एसडीएम एनआर गौड़ के निर्देशन में एसडीओपी आरआर साहू, तहसीलदार केके गुप्ता, थाना प्रभारी राकेश साहू, नायब तहसीलदार सुनील वाल्मीक, मुख्य नगरपालिका अधिकारी प्रदीप रिछारिया के मार्गदर्शन में नगर परिषद के राजस्व निरीक्षक चुन्नी लाल राजपूत, बृजेश अग्निहोत्री, ओम प्रकाश तिवारी, सोनू खान, रतन रजक ने चैकिंग की।

कोरोना कोविड -19 महामारी से नागरिकों के स्वास्थ्य के बचाव के लिए जारी की गई हेल्थ एडवाईजरी का पालन न करने पर बिना मॉस्क लगाए चैकिंग पोस्ट व पुलिस थाना के सामने से निकलने वाले बाइक चालकों व राहगीरों सहित आधा सैकड़ा लोगों पर जुर्माना ठोकते हुए 5 हजार रुपए की राशि वसूल की। इस समूची कार्रवाई में सफाई कर्मचारी लक्ष्मण वाल्मीक, काशीराम वाल्मीक, अन्नी वाल्मीक सहित अनेक कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

