खजुराहो-झांसी फोरलेन:शहर में लोगों ने अतिक्रमण कर रखा था, अब शहर के बाहर आया तो कब्जेदार भी पीछे-पीछे आ गए

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
झांसी और खजुराहो को जोड़ने वाला नेशनल हाईवे छतरपुर शहर के बीचों बीच से होकर गुजरता है। यह जिले का सबसे व्यस्त सड़क मार्ग है। शहर में इस हाईवे के किनारे बड़े पैमाने पर अतिक्रमण हो गया है। दिन प्रतिदिन यातायात बढ़ने के कारण आए दिन जाम के हालत बन रहे हैं।

इस कारण से नेशनल हाईवे अथारिटी ऑफ इंडिया ने इस हाईवे को फोरलेन में अपग्रेड करके शहर के बाहर से निर्माण किया है। फोरलेन का काम अंतिम चरण में चल रहा है। अभी फोरलेन पर यातायात पूरी तरह से बहाल नहीं हुआ है। इसके बावजूद हाईवे किनारे की शासकीय जमीनों पर लोगों ने अतिक्रमण करना शुरू कर दिया है। अवैध कब्जे करने के साथ ही लोग फोरलेन के किनारे से ही अवैधानिक तरीके से निर्माण करने लगे हैं।

सबसे व्यस्त हाईवे है एनएच- 39
झांसी-खजुराहो नेशनल हाईवे एनएच 39 को पहले एनएच-75 के नाम से जाना जाता था। यह हाईवे जिले का सबसे व्यस्त मार्ग है। अब इस सड़क को 2720 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से फोरलेन बनाया जा रहा है। इस मार्ग के तैयार होने से खजुराहो आने वाले पर्यटकों को जाम से निजात मिलेगी। झांसी से खजुराहो तक का सफर मात्र ढाई घंटे में पूरा हो सकेगा।

