69.52% मतदान, 2018 से 2.34% कम:नगरों में लोगों ने कोविड गाइड लाइन का पालन किया, ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में सजगता नहीं

छतरपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • सुबह 9 बजे 11.35% तो शाम 5 बजे तक 68.06% लोगों ने दिया वोट
  • भगवां के बांकपुरा गांव में दोपहर 2.30 बजे लोगों ने शुरू की वोटिंग

बड़ामलहरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में मंगलवार को हुए मतदान में 69.52 फीसदी मतदान हुआ। महिलाओं की तुलना में पुरुष मतदाताओं ने अधिक मतदान किया। जहां 65.36 फीसदी महिला मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले तो वहीं पुरुष मतदाताओं का प्रतिशत 73.08 फीसदी रहा। यह वोटिंग वर्ष 2018 में हुए मतदान की तुलना में 2.34 फीसदी कम है। पिछले चुनाव में 71.86 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल किया था।

मतदान के दौरान कहीं पर भी विवाद की स्थिति नहीं बनीं, हालांकि 7 गांवों में लोगों ने चुनाव के बहिष्कार का ऐलान किया। इन लोगों को मनाने में प्रशासन को भारी मशक्कत का सामना करना पड़ा। भगवां क्षेत्र के बांकपुरा गांव में तो दोपहर 2.30 बजे लोगों ने वोटिंग शुरू की। बड़ामलहरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 2 लाख 13 हजार 771 मतदाता हैं।

इनमें से 1 लाख 48 हजार 618 मतदाताओं ने मतदान में हिस्सा लिया। वोट करने वालों में 84 हजार 112 पुरुष और 64 हजार 504 महिला और 2 अन्य मतदाता शामिल रहे।

मतदान केंद्रों पर सुबह से लगी कतारें शाम को रफ्तार धीमी

बड़ामलहरा उपचुनाव में सुबह से मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाताओं की लंबी कतारें नजर आईं। हालांकि कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन कराने और मॉक ड्रिल की प्रक्रिया के कारण शुरुआत में मतदाताओं को मतदान करने में अधिक समय लगा। इस कारण से पहले दो घंटों के दौरान सुबह 9 बजे तक पहले 11.34 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल किया।

वहीं सुबह 11 बजे तक मतदान बढ़कर 29.64 फीसदी हो गया। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में महिला मतदाता अपनी रसोई से निपटकर दोपहर में मतदान केंद्रों के लिए निकलीं। इस कारण दोपहर में अचानक से मतदान में गति दिखाई दी। सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 1 बजे के बीच दो घंटे में 15.02 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले इस कारण से मतदान का प्रतिशत बढ़कर 44.66 फीसदी हो गया।

सबसे अधिक मतदान दोपहर में 1 बजे से 3 बजे के बीच हुआ। इन दो घंटों में 15.98 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले। इस कारण मतदान का कुल प्रतिशत बढ़कर 60.64 फीसदी पहुंच गया। इसके बाद से मतदान में गिरावट देखी गई।

