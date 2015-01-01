पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:मौन साधना सत्संग कार्यक्रम में लोगों ने लिया आजीवन मौन साधना करने का संकल्प

छतरपुर/आलीपुरा2 घंटे पहले
मौन साधना सत्संग कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित लोग

पर्यटक ग्राम आलीपुरा के ताल मंदिर के पास शिवालय पर मौन साधना सत्संग कार्यक्रम हुआ। इस कार्यक्रम में दूर दराज के दर्जनों लोग शामिल हुए।

कार्यक्रम में मौन साधना क्या है, इसे क्यों करना चाहिए, इसके संबंध में विद्वानों से बताया। मुख्य रूप से भैया वियोग ओमजी मऊरानीपुर, मातृशक्ति मे बहन विद्या वियोगी मऊरानीपुर, बहन वंदना राजपूत सलैया महोबा, बहन नीतू भदर्रा छतरपुर, भैया इंद्रपाल भदर्रा छतरपुर, डाॅ. मुहम्मद हसन हरपालपुर, मनोज सोनी हरपालपुर , डाॅ. व्रिकेश राठ, हरप्रसाद पनवाड़ी, सुरेंद्र हरपालपुर, बृजेंद्र हरपालपुर, दुष्यंत सेन भोपाल, हरिनारायण दिल्ली, रमेश अरजरिया महाराज, राजरतन मिश्रा, मुन्ना यादव, हल्के यादव, प्रांजल रावत, आशीष रैकवार, अन्नू रावत, सौरभ सैन आलीपुरा सहित सैकड़ों लोग शामिल हुए। साधकों ने शंख ध्वनि करके मौन साधना कार्यक्रम प्रारंभ किया।

भैया वियोग ओमजी ने मौन साधना के बारे मे सूक्ष्म तत्वों के ज्ञान द्वारा लोगों को मौन साधना के लिए प्रेरित किया । उन्होंने कहा कि 24 घंटे अगर हम संसार मे निकाल रहे हैं तो 15 मिनट स्वयं के द्वारा एकाग्रता के साथ भगवान की साधना अवश्य करनी चाहिए। वहीं डाॅक्टर मुहम्मद हसन ने बताया कि हम 15 वर्ष की उम्र से मौन साधना कर रहे हैं।

आज 25 वर्षों से लगातार करते हो गए है, मैं शख ध्वनि करके मौन साधना करता हूं। इससे मुझे आत्मशांति तथा सुख प्राप्त होता है। उन्होंने बताया कि मैं अपना कार्य छोड़कर जहां कही भी मौन साधना कार्यक्रम होता है वहां पहुंचता हूं। इस कार्यक्रम की व्यवस्था आलीपुरा मे भैया हल्के यादव द्वारा करवाई गई। इसके बाद मौन साधना कार्यक्रम टीला में रखा गया। जिसमें कई लोगों ने भाग लिया। टीला मे कार्यक्रम सुजान यादव ने कराया ।

