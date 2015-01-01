पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:फिटनेस का डोज आधा घंटा रोज अभियान के तहत लोगों ने निकाली साईकिल रैली

छतरपुर2 घंटे पहले
वरिष्ठ नागरिक शर्मा ने दिखाई हरी झंडी
  • बाबूराम चतुर्वेदी स्टेडियम से लोगों को स्वास्थ्य के प्रति जागरूक करने निकाली रैली

शहर के नागरिकों को स्वास्थ्य के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए फिट इंडिया कैम्पेन के अंतर्गत फिटनेस का डोज आधा घंटा रोज के तहत शहर के बाबूराम चतुर्वेदी स्टेडियम से रेलवे स्टेशन तक वापस स्टेडियम में समाप्त की गई।

जिला खेल और युवा कल्याण अधिकारी राजेन्द्र कोष्टा ने बताया कि जिला कलेक्टर शीलेन्द्र सिंह के मुख्य आतिथ्य में खेल और युवा कल्याण विभाग द्वारा शहर के नागरिकों में फिटनेस के प्रति जागरूकता बढ़ाने के लिए फिट इंडिया कैंपेन के तहत साईकिल रैली का आयोजन किया गया।

रैली में जिला कलेक्टर और एसडीएम ने संपूर्ण रैली में साईकिल चलाकर प्रतिभागियों का उत्साह वर्धन किया

आयोजन में नेहरू युवा केन्द्र के समन्वयक अरविन्द यादव, जिला शिक्षा क्रीड़ा अधिकारी श्रीकांत द्विवेदी, कॉलेज प्राचार्य, एनसीसी, एनएसएस, शहर के खिलाड़ियों वरिष्ट नागरिकों स्वयं सेवकों और सभी नागरिक पुलिस स्टाॅफ, स्वास्थ्य विभाग एवं नगर पालिका कर्मचारी मुख्य रूप से मौजूद रहे और साईकिल रैली में भाग लिया। साईकिल रैली के अवसर छतरपुर शहर के नसीम खान को खेल और युवा कल्याण विभाग द्वारा आमंत्रित किया गया जिनकी विशेष रूप से सुसज्जित साईकिल को देख कर जिला कलेक्टर द्वारा नसीम खान प्रशंसा की गई।

साईकिल रैली के दौरान खेल विभाग के जूड़ो प्रशिक्षक शंकर लाल रैकवार और मलखंभ प्रशिक्षक सुरेश निगम और एथलेटिक्स प्रशिक्षक बृजवाला यादव ने सभी प्रतिभागियों का मार्गदर्शन किया गया। शहर के वरिष्ठ नागरिक राकेश शर्मा रिटायर्ड बैंक मैनेजर द्वारा हरी झंडी दिखाकर रैली की शुरुआत की गई। साईकिल रैली में जिला कलेक्टर और एसडीएम प्रियांशी भंवर द्वारा संपूर्ण रैली में साईकिल चलाकर प्रतिभागियों का उत्साह वर्धन किया गया।

