पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई की मांग:शिवसेना जिला प्रमुख पर आपराधिक मामला दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार करे पुलिस: मेडिकल स्टाफ

छतरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला अस्पताल के डॉक्टर्स सहित मेडिकल स्टाफ ने एसपी और कलेक्टर से की कार्रवाई की मांग

शिवसेना जिला प्रमुख मुन्ना तिवारी के नेतृत्व में गुरुवार को जिला अस्पताल में मौजूद अव्यवस्थाओं के विरोध में मुख्य गेट पर प्रदर्शन कर डॉक्टर्स और स्टाफ के लिए अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग किया गया। इस बात से नाराज यहां के डॉक्टर्स और मेडिकल स्टाफ ने शुक्रवार को कलेक्टर और एसपी को ज्ञापन सौंपते हुए शिवसेना जिला प्रमुख पर शासकीय कार्य में बाधा डालने का मामला दर्ज कर गिरफ्तारी की मांग की है।

बता दें कि शिवसेना प्रमुख मुन्ना तिवारी के नेतृत्व में गुरुवार की दोपहर जिला अस्पताल का घेराव कर डॉक्टर्स के ऊपर लापरवाही के आरोप लगाते हुए 15 दिन का अल्टीमेटम दिया कि डॉक्टर नहीं सुधरे तो शिवसेना जिला अस्पताल में घुसकर डॉक्टरों को पकड़-पकड़ कर मारेगी। इतना ही नहीं सोशल मीडिया में वायरल वीडियो में कहा गया कि डॉक्टर्स का मुंह काला कर जूतों की माला पहनाकर चौराहे पर घुमाएंगे। साथ ही शिवसेना द्वारा जिला अस्पताल के गेट पर गंभीर मरीजों को अंदर जाने से रोका गया।

इन सब बातों से नाराज जिला अस्पताल के डॉक्टर्स और मेडिकल स्टाफ शुक्रवार की दोपहर एसपी और कलेक्टर को आवेदन सौंपते हुए कहा कि मेडिकल स्टाफ और डॉक्टर्स के साथ की गई अभद्रता और मरीजों को अंदर जाने से रोकना शासकीय कार्य में बाधा डालने की श्रेणी में आता है। इसलिए शिवसेना जिला प्रमुख मुन्ना तिवारी को जल्द गिरफ्तार किया जाए। इस दौरान सिविल सर्जन डॉ लखन तिवारी, जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. सुरेश बौद्ध, आरएमओ डॉ. आरपी गुप्ता, डॉ. एमके गुप्ता, डॉ. ऋषी द्ववेदी, डॉ. राजेंद्र धमनयां, दिनेश मिश्रा, नितिन खरे सहित अन्य मेडिकल स्टाफ मौजूद रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser