पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:पुलिस ने घर के आंगन से गांजे के 13 पौधे और चक्की से 200 ग्राम गांजा किया जब्त

छतरपुर/लवकुशनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लवकुशनगर थाना के मुड़ेरी का मामला, आरोपी अपनी चक्की से करता था गांजे का विक्रय

लवकुशनगर थाना पुलिस ने ग्राम मुड़ेरी में एक घर के आंगन में गांजे के 13 हरे पौधे जब्त किए। साथ ही आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करते हुए उसके कब्जे से 200 ग्राम सूखा गांजा जब्त किया है। आरोपी के कब्जे से एक 315 बोर का कट्‌टा व कारतूस भी बरामद किया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ एनडीपीएस एक्ट और आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज किया है।

लवकुशनगर थाना प्रभारी कैलाश बाबू आर्य ने बताया कि मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि मुड़ेरी गांव का सिवेंद्र सिंह ठाकुर पिता अमर सिंह 23 वर्ष अपनी चक्की घर से सूखा गांजा बेचता है। घर के आंगन में गांजा के पौधे लगाए होने की भी जानकारी मिली थी। इस पर एसपी सचिन शर्मा और एसडीओपी पीएम प्रजापति के निर्देशन में रविवार देर शाम आरोपी सिवेंद्र सिंह के चक्की घर में दबिश देकर तलाशी ली तो वहां 200 ग्राम सूखा गांजा मिला।

आरोपी को साथ लेकर उसके रिहायशी घर में तलाशी ली तो आंगन में करीब 8-9 फिट के गांजे के 13 पौधे लगे मिले। जिन्हें उखाड़ कर जब्त किया। आरोपी सिवेंद्र सिंह के पास गांजा की खेती के संबंध में कोई लाइसेंस नहीं मिला है।

50 हजार रुपए कीमत के हैं पौधे

पुलिस ने बताया कि जब्त किए गए गांजे के 13 पौधों का वजन 14 किलो 300 ग्राम है। चक्की से जब्त सूखा गांजा 200 ग्राम, दोनों की कीमत करीब 50 हजार बताई गई है। इन पौधों को आरोपी ने अपने घर के आंगन में लगा रखा था। ये पौधे 8 से 9 फिट लंबे थे, जिनकी कुल संख्या 13 है।

आरोपी पर दो प्रकरण किए गए दर्ज

थाना प्रभारी आर्य ने बताया कि आरोपी सिवेंद्र सिंह के खिलाफ 2 प्रकरण दर्ज किए गए। पहला प्रकरण क्र.506/20 धारा 8/20 एनडीपीएस एक्ट और कट्‌टा कारतूस मिलने पर क्र. 507/20 आर्म्स एक्ट की धारा 25/27 के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है। आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने में थाना प्रभारी कैलाश बाबू आर्य, एसआई नरेंद्र शर्मा, जुझार नगर थाना प्रभारी गुरुदत्त शेषा, आरक्षक रविंद्र राजपूत, महेंद्र सचान, अरविंद पटेल, अवधेश राजपूत, अनीश अहमद, अवनीश सिंह की भूमिका खास रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें