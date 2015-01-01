पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Chhatarpur
  • Pradyuman Lodhi Defeated The Nearest Rival In The 2018 Election By 15779 Votes, Winning The By election By Increasing The Lead To 17567 Votes.

लीड बढ़ी:प्रद्युम्न लोधी ने 2018 के चुनाव में निकटतम प्रतिद्वंद्वी को 15779 मतों से हराया था, उपचुनाव में उन्होंने लीड को बढ़ाकर 17567 वोट से जीत दर्ज की है

छतरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जीत सुनिश्चित होने पर बसपा प्रत्याशी से आशीर्वाद लेते भाजपा के प्रदुम्न सिंह
  • मतगणना में 21 राउंड में भाजपा ने जीत दर्ज की, दो राउंड कांग्रेस जीती

बड़ामलहरा उपचुनाव में भाजपा के प्रत्याशी प्रद्युम्न सिंह लोधी ने जीत दर्ज की है। उन्होंने कांग्रेस की प्रत्याशी रामसिया भारती को 17567 मतों से शिकस्त दी है। भाजपा प्रत्याशी को 67532 वोट मिले वहीं कांग्रेस को 49965 मतों से संतोष करना पड़ा। भाजपा ने तीनों नगरीय क्षेत्रों घुवारा, बड़ामलहरा और बकस्वाहा में भी जीत दर्ज की। प्रद्युम्न लोधी ने अपनी 2018 से भी बड़ी जीत उपचुनाव में दर्ज की है।

मतगणना घुवारा तहसील क्षेत्र से शुरू की गई। घुवारा तहसील में कांग्रेस को मजबूत माना जा रहा था, लेकिन भाजपा ने यहां पहले राउंड से ही बढ़त बनाना शुरू कर दी। कांग्रेस को सिर्फ चौथे राउंड में 633 और छठवें राउंड में 11 बढ़त मिली, लेकिन भाजपा की बराबरी नहीं कर सकी। डाक मतपत्र भी भाजपा के ही पक्ष में रहे। 856 डाक मतपत्रों में से 420 भाजपा और 252 वोट कांग्रेस को मिले।

भाजपा को डाक मतपत्रों में 168 वोट की लीड मिली। वहीं 80 मतमत्र रिजेक्ट हो गए जबकि नोटा को 2 वोट मिले। प्रद्युम्न लोधी ने 2018 के चुनाव में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के रूप में 67184 वोट हासिल करके भाजपा प्रत्याशी को 15779 मतों से हराया था। उपचुनाव में उन्होंने लीड को बढ़ाकर 17567 वोट से जीत दर्ज की है। जो कि उनकी पिछले चुनाव से ज्यादा बड़ी जीत है। इस चुनाव में भाजपा का वोट बैंक बढ़ा है।

  • दैनिक भास्कर ने चुनाव परिणाम के बाद वियजी प्रत्याशी से अपने क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए संकल्प पत्र लिखवाया जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी प्राथमिकता के काम कौन-कौन से हैं और वे इन कामों को पूरा करवाने के लिए किस तरह प्रयास करेंगे और इन कामों को अंजाम तक पहुंचाएंगे।

मैं संकल्प लेता हूं कि...

प्रिय मतदाताओं, मैं आपके बड़ामलहरा विधानसभा से विजयी प्रत्याशी प्रद्युम्न लोधी संकल्प लेता हूं कि आपने मेरे प्रति जो भरोसा जताया है उसे मैं कदापि टूटने नहीं दूंगा। मैं सबसे पहले क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए इन कामों को प्राथमिकता के आधार पूरा कराने का जी जान से जुटने का वचन देता हूं।

1. पानी : क्षेत्र में सबसे बड़ी समस्या पानी की है। सिंचाई के संसाधनों का अभाव है। मैं क्षेत्र में किसानों के लिए पानी के संसाधन जुटाने का प्राथमिकता से प्रयास करूंगा। लिधौरा क्षेत्र में काठन सिंचाई परियोजना शुरू कराई जाएगी।

2. रोजगार : बकस्वाहा क्षेत्र में बंदर डायमंड प्रोजेक्टर के माध्यम से क्षेत्र के हजारों युवाओं को रोजगार दिलाया जाएगा।

3. शिक्षा : बड़ामलहरा, बकस्वाहा, घुवारा क्षेत्र के बच्चों को बेहतर शिक्षा मिले इसके लिए भरपूर प्रयास करूंगा। घुवारा में जल्द डिग्री कॉलेज शुरू कराया जाएगा, बकस्वाहा में आईटीआई कॉलेज के माध्यम से बच्चों को शिक्षा मुहैया कराई जाएगी।

- प्रद्युम्न सिंह लोधी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें