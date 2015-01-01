पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महा-उपचुनाव:भाजपा के प्रद्युम्न लोधी 17567 वोट से जीते, दो साल में दोबारा बने विधायक

छतरपुर2 घंटे पहले
भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रद्युम्न सिंह लोधी की जीत के बाद देर शाम उन्हें सर्टिफिकेट प्रदान किया गया। इसके बाद उन्होंने पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ विजयी जुलूस निकाला। जो एक्सीलेंस स्कूल परिसर से होता हुआ शहर के मुख्य मार्गों से होता हुआ निकला। इस दौरान भाजपा पदाधिकारी और कार्यकर्ताओं ने उनका पुष्प वर्षा कर स्वागत किया।

एक नजर आंकड़ों पर

कुल मत: 149604 पड़े उपचुनाव में

भाजपा: 67532 वोट मिले जो 2018 में हुए चुनाव से 0.5%ज्यादा 2013 के चुनाव से 12% कम

कांग्रेस: 49965 वोट मिले जो 2018 में हुए चुनाव से 1.33%कम, 2013 के चुनाव से 2.32% ज्यादा

अन्य: 31589 वोट मिले जो 2018 में हुए चुनाव से 2.02%ज्यादा 2013 के चुनाव से 9.9% कम

नोटा: 518 वोट मिले जो 2018 में हुए चुनाव से 0.30%कम 2013 के चुनाव से 0.37% कम

जीत: 17399 वोट मिले जिसमें जीत का अंतर प्रतिद्वंद्वी पार्टी से 11 प्रतिशत ज्यादा है

2018 से ऐसे बढ़ा भाजपा का जनाधिकार

  • 18 विस चुनाव में भाजपा ने 67184 मत प्राप्त किए थे। जो 2013 में 41577 थे।
  • 20 विस उपचुनाव भाजपा ने 67532 मत प्राप्त किए है जो 2018 के चुनाव से 348 ज्यादा है।
