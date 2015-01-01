पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूर्णा अभियान:गर्भवती महिलाओं को चढ़ाई गई आयरन सुक्रोज की बॉटल

छतरपुर
हाई रिस्क के लक्षण वाली गर्भवती महिलाओं का नियमित फॉलोअप किया जा रहा
  • मातृ एवं शिशु मृत्यु दर में कमी लाने चल रहा पूर्णा अभियान

जिला प्रशासन द्वारा इन दिनों जिले की मातृ एवं शिशु मृत्यु दर में कमी लाने के उद्देश से पूर्णा अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसके तहत बिजावर की महिलाओं को आयरन सुक्रोज की बोतल चढ़ाई गई।

डॉक्टर और नर्सिंग स्टाफ द्वारा इन गर्भवती महिलाओं की देख भाल कर रहा है। कलेक्टर शीलेंद्र सिंह ने बताया इस अभियान के तहत प्रत्येक आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र में पंजीकृत गर्भवती महिलाओें का गर्भधारण के दौरान कम से कम एक बार पूर्ण स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण किया जा रहा है।

हाई रिस्क के लक्षण वाली गर्भवती महिलाओं का नियमित फॉलोअप किया जा रहा। योजना के तहत आयरन सुक्रोज की कमी को देखते हुए महिलाओं को तुरंत बोतल लगाकर इलाज किया जा रहा है। गर्भवती महिलाओँ की देख रेख और समय पर पोषण आहार वितरण के लिए कलेक्टर ने विभागीय अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं।

