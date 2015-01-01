पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:प्रधान आरक्षक के बेटे ने कोचिंग शिक्षक को अगवा कर पीटा

छतरपुरएक घंटा पहले
बामीठा थाना क्षेत्र में पलकौंहा गांव के शिक्षक को कोचिंग में पढ़ रहे प्रधान आरक्षक के बेटे को बात करने से मना करने पर शिक्षक को अगवा कर मारपीट कर दी।

इस मामले में पुलिस द्वारा कार्रवाई न होने से परेशान शिक्षक ने शनिवार की दोपहर जिला मुख्यालय पहुंचकर एसपी को आवेदन सौंपते हुए कार्रवाई की मांग की। पलकौंहा गांव के विजय कुमार हरिजन ने बताया कि वह शहर में महाराजा कॉलेज के सामने कोचिंग संचालित करता है।

फरवरी माह में वह अपनी कोचिंग में अन्य छात्रों को पढ़ा रहा था, तभी पंकज बरार को कोचिंग में पढ़ाई के दौरान बातचीत करने से मना कर दिया। इस बात को यह युवक अपने मन में बैठाए रहा। 19 नवंबर को शिक्षक कर्री पहुंचा, वहां पंकज बरार अपने साथी अभिषेक बरार के साथ पहले से मौजूद था।

युवक बातचीत करने का बहाना बनाते हुए शिक्षक को सुनसान जगह ले गया। वहां पर दोनों आरोपियों ने शिक्षक के हाथ और मुंह को बांधते हुए लाठी, डंडा और बेल्ट से मारपीट कर दी। इसके बाद आरोपी ने कट्टे से हवाई फायर कर जान से मारने की धमकी दी। घायल शिक्षक ने सिविल लाइन थाने में आरोपियों के खिलाफ शिकायत की।

