मंदिर निर्माण निधि समर्पण महाभियान:जन जागरण के लिए धार्मिक स्थलों पर कार्यक्रम हुए शुरू; 667 गांवों में श्रीराम के पूजन के साथ किए आयोजन

छतरपुर। श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र निर्माण के लिए निधि समर्पण महाभियान का हुआ शुभारंभ।

श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र निर्माण के लिए निधि समर्पण महाभियान के जन जागरण करने जिले के नगरीय व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में विभिन्न धार्मिक स्थलों पर आयोजन किए जा रहे हैं। जिसकी तैयारियां महाभियान समिति के रामसेवकों द्वारा पूरी कर ली गई हैं। पूजन के लिए श्रीराम के चित्र का अनावरण विभाग प्रचारक राजेंद्र, सह विभाग संघचालक गुरू प्रसाद अवस्थी, जिला कार्यवाह आशीष ताम्रकार व जिला अभियान प्रमुख सत्येंद्र सिंह किया गया।

इसके बाद श्रीराम के पूजन के लिए रामसेवक चित्र को लेकर अपने तय नगरों व गांवों में पहुंच चुके हैं। प्रचार प्रसार प्रमुख दिलीप सेन ने बताया कि आज रविवार को महाभियान से प्रत्येक हिंदू को जोड़ने के लिए रामटोलियों द्वारा नगरीय क्षेत्र के 265 स्थानों पर व 667 गांवों में श्रीराम के चित्र के पूजन के साथ धार्मिक आयोजन किए गए। जिसके लिए अभियान समिति द्वारा व्यापक तैयारियां की गई। रामटोलियां श्रीराम का चित्र व अन्य सामग्री लेकर रवाना हो गए। धार्मिक आयोजनों में हनुमान चालिसा, सुंदरकांड, रामरक्षा स्त्रोत, भजन संध्या, महाआरती सहित अन्य कार्यक्रम होंगे।

यह आयोजन अलग-अलग समय पर सुबह व शाम को होंगे, जिनके लिए प्रभारी भी बनाए गए हैं। छतरपुर नगर में गांव की देवी मंदिर, बघराजन मंदिर, लक्ष्मी मंदिर, अन्न्पूर्णा मंदिर, महागणेश मंदिर, सनसिटी हनुमान मंदिर, देरी रोड शिवनगर मंदिर, लोकनाथ पुरम में शंकर जी के मंदिर, नरसिंह मंदिर, पीतांबरा मंदिर सहित नगर के विभिन्न गली मोहल्लों के 125 मंदिरों में आयोजन होंगे। 25 जनवरी से प्रभात फेरियां व भजन मंडली निकलha और 26 जनवरी को झंडारोहण, भारत माता की आरती और एक शाम शहीदों के नाम कार्यक्रम होंगे। महाभियान समिति ने सभी रामभक्तों से अपने नजदीक होने वाले धार्मिक आयोजनों में शामिल होने की अपील करते हुए रामकाज से जुड़ने का आग्रह किया गया है।

