देर रात कार्रवाई:तीन मिल पर छापा, पॉम ऑयल की मिलावट, टेंक में मिला 11 टन तेल, आटे के पाउच भी मिले

छतरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ऑयल मिल में जांच करते प्रशासनिक और पुलिस अधिकारी।
  • आलोक ट्रेडर्स में मिला 12 टन ऑयल, अग्रवाल मिल में 20 बोरी घटिया आटा

सोमवार रात को प्रशासन की टीमों ने तीन स्थानों पर छापामार कार्रवाई की। तीन टीमें अलग-अलग स्थानों पर सारी रात कार्रवाई करती रहीं। इन मिलों में खाद्य तेल के साथ पॉम ऑयल की मिलावट की जा रही है।

टीमों ने आलोक इंडस्ट्रीज नौगांव, अग्रवाल मिल महोबा और जय महाकाल ऑयल मिल सटई रोड पर छापामार कार्रवाई की। इसमें सबसे अधिक 12 टन खाद्य ऑयल नौगांव रोड पर आलोक इंडस्ट्रीज में पाया गया। इसमें से 11 टन तेल तो एक भूमिगत टैंकर में मिला। इसकी सैंपलिंग कर प्रशासन द्वारा मिल और गोदाम को सील कर दिया गया।

सोमवार की रात कलेक्टर शीलेंद्र सिंह, छतरपुर एसडीएम प्रियांशी भंवर, तहसीलदार संजय शर्मा और सिटी कोतवाली टीआई अरविंद सिंह दांगी पुलिस बल के साथ नौगांव रोड स्थित साहू खाद्य ऑयल मिल पर पहुंचे। यहां पर अधिकारियों को 12 टन खाद ऑयल मिला। इसमें से 11 टन टैंकर में और बाकी का पैक मिला।

इसके साथ ही ऑयल मिल के गोदाम में कई कंपनियों का नकली घी और भारी मात्रा में पीडीएस का गेहूं पाया गया। इन सभी ऑयल ब्रांड के सैंपल लेने के बाद मिल और उसके गोदाम को सील कर दिया गया। इसके बाद यह टीम महोबा रोड स्थित अग्रवाल आटा और ऑयल मिल पर पहुंची।

सटई रोड पर मिले मिलावटी तेल के पाउच

आटा मिल का ताला लगा होने पर प्रशासन ने पंचनामा तैयार कर ताला तोड़ा ओर अंदर पहुंचे। यहां पर अधिकारियों को आदिभोग आटा की 20 बारियां (25-25 किलो) पैक मिलीं। साथ ही दो फूल खाद्य ऑयल ब्रांड के कुछ पैक डिब्बे मिले। फूड इंस्पेक्टर ने आटा और ऑयल के सैंपल लिए। इसके बाद टीम सटई रोड स्थित जय महाकाल ऑयल मिल पर पहुंची। यहां भी टीम को मिल में ताला पड़ा मिला। प्रशासन ने पंचनामा तैयार कर ताले को तोड़ा और अंदर पहुंची। यहां पर सिर्फ एक-एक किलो की पैकिंग के 10 पाउच मिले। जिसमें राहुल स्टार और ऑलराइट स्टार ब्रांड डला हुआ था।

10 दिन में मिल संचालकों ने खाद्य सामग्री की गायब

मिलावटी और नकली खाद्य सामग्री के खिलाफ पहली कार्रवाई इस संयुक्त टीम द्वारा 4 दिसंबर को सरानी दरवाजा बाहर स्थित ऑयल मिल पर की गई थी। इसके बाद टीम ने अपनी छापामार कार्रवाई को 10 दिनों के लिए रोक दिया।

इस दौरान जिला मुख्यालय पर स्थित आटा, दाल, चावल और ऑयल मिल संचालकों ने अपनी-अपनी मिल में ताला डालकर वहां मौजूद खाद्य सामग्री के स्टॉक को वहां से गायब कर दिया। इस कारण मंगलवार की देर रात प्रशासन की इस संयुक्त टीम को महोबा रोड स्थित आटा और सटई रोड स्थित ऑयल मिल पर नाम मात्र की खाद्य सामग्री मिली। इस तरह से कार्रवाई में देरी का फायदा मिल संचालक उठा रहे हैं।

संयुक्त टीम ने मंगलवार को नहीं किया कुछ भी

जिला प्रशासन ने मिलावटी खाद्य पदार्थों की जांच के साथ कार्रवाई करने के लिए एक संयुक्त टीम गठित की है। जिसमें छतरपुर तहसीलदार संजय शर्मा, सीएसपी लोकेंद्र सिंह, नायब तहसीलदार अंजू लोधी, फूड इंस्पेक्टर अमित कुमार वर्मा और सिटी कोतवाली टीआई अरविंद सिंह दांगी को शामिल किया गया है।

सोमवार की देर रात ऑयल और आटा सहित तीन मिल पर छापामार कार्रवाई कर सैंपल लिए गए। इसके बाद इन तीनों मिल को प्रशासन द्वारा सील कर दिया गया। मंगलवार को यह टीम न तो मौके पर पहुंची और न ही अन्य खाद्य पदार्थों की जांच की। जबकि टीम को चाहिए था कि मौके पर पहुंचती और खाद्य सामग्री की जांच कर रिपोर्ट जल्द सौंपती।

सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं

नौगांव रोड की ऑयल मिल में करीब 12 टन खाद्य ऑयल मौके पर पाया गया। जिसमें से 11 टन टैंकर में और बाकी का पैक पाया गया, इसके साथ ही पीडीएस का गेहूं ऑयल गोदाम में पाया गया। जिसमें से ऑयल के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं। वहीं महोबा रोड की आटा मिल में 20 बोरी आदिभोग की पाई गईं। जबकि सटई रोड की ऑयल मिल में राहुल स्टार और ऑल राइट ऑयल के 10 पाउच पाए गए हैं। जिनके सैंपल लेकर जांच को भेजे हैं। जांच के बाद कलेक्टर के पास प्रतिवेदन प्रस्तुत किया जाएगा, जिसके आधार पर कार्रवाई होगी।

- अमित कुमार वर्मा, फूड इंस्पेक्टर, छतरपुर

