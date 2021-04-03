पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:धरने पर बैठे किसानों के लिए पहुंचाई राशन सामग्री

छतरपुर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कृषि कानून के खिलाफ शहर के छत्रसाल चौराहा पर 23 दिनों से चल रहा धरना प्रदर्शन

विवादित कृषि कानून को वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर छत्रशाल चौक पर सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता अमित भटनागर के नेतृत्व में जिले के किसानों का अनिश्चितकालीन धरना 23 वें दिन भी जारी रहा। खुले आसमान के नीचे धरने पर बैठे किसानों के लिए बब्लू कुशवाहा, ओमप्रकाश यादव, बहादुर आदिवासी, परमलाल कुशवाहा, भगतराम तिवारी के नेतृव में भैरा, छपरा, कुपिया, मौराहा, सुरई आदि गांव के किसानों ने आटा, सब्जी, दाल सहित जरूरी राशन सामग्री इकट्ठा कर धरना स्थल पहुंच कर दान की। क्षेत्र के किसानों ने हर हाल में यह आंदोलन जारी रखने के लिए हर संभव सहयोग करने की बात कही है।

गुरुवार को ग्राम गठेवरा, बमारी, पनौठा, राधेपुर आदि कई गांव के दर्जनों किसानों ने धरना स्थल पर पहुंच केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानूनों के प्रति विरोध जताते हुए आंदोलनकारियों को अपना समर्थन दिया। साथ ही किसानों ने जिला प्रशासन के तानाशाही पूर्ण व्यवहार के कारण बिना टेंट खुले आसमान में धरने के कारण बीमार पड़ रहे किसानों के स्वास्थ्य पर चिंता व्यक्त करते हुए, प्रशासन के रवैये की निंदा की। गुरुवार को धरना प्रदर्शन में हिसाबी राजपूत, विहारी कुशवाहा, दिनेश मिश्रा, बालक दास पटेल, तुलसी आदिवासी, मााक लाल, देवीदीन खैरवार, सोना आदिवासी, बालादीन, परमाम, राकेश तिवारी, छोटू अहिरवार, कैलाश विश्वकर्मा सहित दर्जनों किसान शामिल हुए।

कृषि कानूनों के नुकसान पर प्रकाश डाला
धरना स्थल पर किसानों की एक बैठक आयोजित की गई। अमित भटनागर ने कृषि कानूनों के नुकसान पर प्रकाश डालते हुए बताया कि केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानूनों से किसान मजदूर तो बुरी तरह से प्रभावित होगा ही साथ ही यह कानून छोटे-माध्यम व्यापारी को भी तबाह कर देगा, इससे कुछ पूँजीपति छोड़ पूरे देश के करोड़ों किसान आम नागरिक व व्यापारी बुरी तरह प्रभवित होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें