कार्रवाई:नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म के डेढ़ वर्ष से फरार इनामी आरोपी गिरफ्तार

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
गुनौर थाना पुलिस ने नाबालिग लड़की को बहला फुसला कर अपहरण कर दुष्कर्म करने के डेढ़ वर्ष से फरार इनामी आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है और जेल भेज दिया है। गुनौर थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव की नाबालिग लड़की को 17 अप्रेल 2019 को आरोपी ईश्वर दीन प्रजापति पिता सुदामा प्रजापति उम्र 22 साल निवासी ग्राम लुहरगांव थाना गुन्नौर शादी का झांसा देकर बहला-फुसलाकर दिल्ली भगा ले गया था।

जहां पर पीड़िता के साथ मारपीट कर दुष्कर्म करता रहा। रिपोर्ट पर आरोपी ईश्वर दीन प्रजापति के विरुद्ध थाना गुनौर धारा 363 आईपीसी का अपराध पंजीबद्ध किया जाकर विवेचना की गई। पीड़िता लड़की ने किसी तरह आरोपी के चंगुल से छूट कर अपने घर वालों को सूचना दी और घरवालों के पहुंचने पर उनके साथ 3 मई 2019 को अपने घर आ गई।

पुलिस ने उसकी बरामदगी की कार्रवाई कर उसे उसके माता-पिता के सुपुर्द कर दिया था। पुलिस ने प्रकरण में अपहरण के साथ दुष्कर्म और पॉस्को एक्ट की धारा भी बढ़ाई। आरोपी ईश्वर दीन प्रजापति घटना दिनांक से लगातार फरार चल रहा था। जिसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस अधीक्षक ने 5 हजार का नगद इनाम घोषित किया था। बीते रोज गुनौर थाना प्रभारी एपी सिंह बघेल ने बल के साथ आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कोर्ट में पेश किया।

