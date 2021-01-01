पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:निबंध में छाया, चित्रकला में स्नेहा और वाद-विवाद स्पर्धा में रक्षा आई प्रथम, शील्ड से किया सम्मानित

जेरोन2 घंटे पहले
जेरोन| छात्राओं को शील्ड देकर सम्मानित करते थाना प्रभारी।
जेरोन| छात्राओं को शील्ड देकर सम्मानित करते थाना प्रभारी।
  • जेरोन थाने में महिला सम्मान अभियान के तहत अपराधों की रोकथाम के लिए हुआ कार्यक्रम

जेरोन थाना पुलिस ने महिला सम्मान अभियान के तहत अपराधों की रोकथाम के लिए विभिन्न कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जा रहे हैं। जिसमें पुलिस द्वारा छात्राओं के बीच कराई गई प्रतियोगिता में प्रतिभागियों को शील्ड देकर सम्मानित किया गया।

नगर के शाउमा विद्यालय में सोमवार को पुलिस द्वारा महिला सशक्तिकरण एवं महिला अपराधों पर रोकथाम के विषय को लेकर छात्राओं की चित्रकला निबंध, वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया। विद्यालय की छात्राओं ने हिस्सा लेकर अपनी रुचि दिखाते हुए भाग लिया। जिसमें निबंध प्रतियोगिता में छाया भट्ट प्रथम, छाया साहू द्वितीय, काजल भट्ट तृतीय स्थान पर रही। चित्रकला प्रतियोगिता में स्नेहा गुप्ता प्रथम, अंजलि द्वितीय व मनीषा कुम्हार तृतीय रही। वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता में रक्षा यादव प्रथम, काजल भट्ट द्वितीय, तमन्ना पांडे तृतीय रही। सभी को शील्ड देकर सम्मानित किया गया।

प्राचार्य आरपी भारती ने कहा कि जीवन में सजग रहने से आने वाली परेशानियों से निपटने में सफलता मिलती है। सभी को कानून की जानकारी रहे तो हम बेधडक शासन से मदद ले सकते हैं। थाना प्रभारी कुलदीप सागर ने कहा कि पुलिस मुख्यालय के निर्देशन पर अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। बालिकाएं सुरक्षित रहे तो हमारा भविष्य सुरक्षित है। अपराधों पर अंकुश लगाने बालिकाओं को जानकारी दी गई। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर कोई परेशानी में है तो हेल्पलाइन नंबर 1090 एवं डायल 100 की सहायता ले सकता है। इस अवसर पर रमाकांत पाठक, वीवी पटेरिया, राहुल मिश्रा, रामनारायण रिछारिया, पीए पांडे, संतोष तिवारी, सुरेंद्र वंशकार शामिल थे।

