शरद पूर्णिमा:शरद पूर्णिमा आज, सामान्य से बड़ा दिखाई देगा चांद, व्रत कल

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
शरद पूर्णिमा की तिथि पर चांद अपनी 16 कलाओं से परिपूर्ण होगा। इस बार शरद पूर्णिमा यानी आश्विन पूर्णिमा तिथि शुक्रवार की शाम 5:26 बजे से शुरू होगी, जाे 31 अक्टूबर की रात 8:19 बजे तक रहेगी। ऐसे में शरद पूर्णिमा का महोत्सव 30 को और व्रत 31 को रहेगा। इस बार अधिकमास होने से पूर्णिमा का चांद सामान्य से ज्यादा बड़ा होगा। इसे महापूर्णिमा भी कहा जाएगा।

चंद्रमा कि सोम्य रश्मियां जब पेड़-पौधों और वनस्पतियों पर पड़ीं तो उनमें भी अमृत्व का संचार हो गया। इसलिए इस दिन खीर बना कर खुले आसमान के नीचे मध्य रात्रि में रखने का विधान है। रात में चंद्र किरणों से जो अमृत वर्षा होती है, उसके फल स्वरूप वह खीर भी अमृत सामान हो जाती है। उसमें चंद्रमा से जनित दोष, शांति और आरोग्य प्रदान करने क्षमता अपने आप आ जाती है। यह प्रसाद ग्रहण करने से प्राणी मानसिक कष्टों से मुक्ति पा लेता है। 30 अक्टूबर को शरद पूर्णिमा पर अमृत व सर्वार्थ सिद्धि रवि योग का संयोग रहेगा।

मोटे के महावीर मंदिर में इस बार नहीं बंटेगी औषधीय खीर

शरद पूर्णिमा पर इस बार मोटे के महवारी मंदिर परिसर में खीर का वितरण नहीं होगा। समिति सचिव अरुण चौरसिया ने बताया कि मोटे के महावीर मंदिर समिति ने निर्णय लिया है कि कोराेना संक्रमण के चलते सरकार की गाइडलाइन का पालना करते हुए इस बार खीर का वितरण नहीं किया जाएगा।

अमृत व सर्वार्थ सिद्धि रवि योग का संयोग रहेगा

पंडित सतनंद पांडे ने बताया कि इसी दिन भगवान चंद्रदेव की पूजा गंध, पुष्प, धूप, दीप, नैवेद्य, तांबूल, सुपारी से की जाती है। शरद पूर्णिमा को चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य देकर और पूजन करने के बाद चंद्रमा को खीर का भोग लगाना चाहिए। रात 10 बजे से 12 बजे तक चंद्रमा की किरणों का तेज अधिक रहता है। इस बीच खीर के बर्तन को खुले आसमान में रखना फलदायी होता है, उसमें औषधीय गुण आ जाते हैं और वह मन, मस्तिष्क व शरीर के लिए अत्यंत उपयोगी मानी जाती है। इस खीर को अगले दिन ग्रहण करने से घर में सुख, शांति और बीमारियों से छुटकारा मिलता है।

नवग्रहों में प्रत्यक्ष देवता है चंद्रमा

ज्योतिषाचार्य जगदीश द्विवेदी ने बताया कि नवग्रहों में हम सूर्य और चांद को ही देख सकते है। चंद्रमा को प्रत्यक्ष देव माना गया है। समुद्र मंथन से निकले 14 रत्नों में से एक चंद्रमा को मानते हैं। इस दिन लोग रात्रि में खीर बनाकर भगवान विष्णु को भोग लगाते है। खीर को खुली चांदनी में रखा जाता है। इससे औषधि गुण वाली चंद्रमा की किरणें मिलती है। इन किरणों से अमृत बरसता है, इस दिन मंदिरों में पूजा, पाठ, हवन, भजन संध्या, लक्ष्मी पाठ कीर्तन और जागरण होते हैं।

चन्द्रमा की यह हाेती हैं 16 कलाएं

अमृत, मनदा (विचार), पुष्प (सौंदर्य), पुष्टि (स्वस्थता), तुष्टि (इच्छापूर्ति), ध्रुति (विद्या), शाशनी (तेज), चंद्रिका (शांति), कांति (कीर्ति), ज्योत्सना (प्रकाश), श्री (धन), प्रीति (प्रेम), अंगदा (स्थायित्व), पूर्ण (पूर्णता अर्थात कर्मशीलता) और पूर्णामृत (सुख)। चंद्रमा के प्रकाश की 16 अवस्थाएं हैं। मनुष्य के मन में भी एक प्रकाश है। मन ही चंद्रमा है, चंद्रमा जैसे घटता-बढ़ता रहता है, मन की स्थिति भी यही होती है।

परिवार में सुख-समृद्धि के लिए राशियों के अनुसार करें उपाय

  • मेष: चावल को दूध में धोकर बहते पानी में बहाएं।
  • वृष: दही और गाय का घी मंदिर में दान करें।
  • मिथुन: दूध और चावल का दान करें तो उत्तम रहेगा।
  • कर्क: मिश्री मिला हुआ दूध दान करना रहता है पुण्यफल दायी।
  • सिंह: मंदिर में गुड़ तांबा दान करें
  • कन्या: कन्याओं को फल बांटे।
  • तुला: दूध, चावल व शुद्ध घी का दान करें।
  • वृश्चिक: कन्याओं को दूध व चांदी का दान दें।
  • धनु: चना दाल मंदिर में दान दें।
  • मकर: बहते पानी में चावल डालें
  • कुंभ: दृष्टिहीनों को भोजन कराएं।
  • मीन : ब्राह्मणों को भोजन करवाएं।
