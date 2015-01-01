पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:कलेक्टर बंगला के सामने के दुकानदारों ने रोड पर 15 फीट किया अतिक्रमण

छतरपुर2 दिन पहले
  • छत्रसाल चौराहा से पुराना पन्ना नाका तक हटाया गया अतिक्रमण

पुराना पन्ना नाका पर कलेक्टर बंगला के सामने के दुकानदारों ने धनतेरस पर्व पर अपनी निर्माणाधीन दुकानों के बाहर 15 से 20 फिट का अतिक्रमण कर रोड पर दुकानें लगा ली।

इस बात की जानकारी लगने पर नगर पलिका की टीम गुरुवार की दोपहर मौके पर पहुंची और रोड पर फैले अतिक्रमण को हटवाया। जब भी कोई बड़ा त्योहार होता है, कलेक्टर बंगला के सामने के दुकानदार अपनी निर्माणाधीन दुकानों के सामने 15 से 20 फीट के पंडाल लगाकर रोड पर दुकानें सजा लेते हैं।

गुरुवार को धनतेरस पर्व पर भी इन दुकानदारों ने अपनी दुकानों के बाहर पंडाल लगाकर रोड तक अपनी दुकानें फैला ली। इस बात की जानकारी लगने पर नगर पालिका प्रशासक व कलेक्टर शीलेंद्र सिंह और नपा सीएमओ ओमपाल सिंह भदौरिया के निर्देश पर अतिक्रमण हटवाने की कार्रवाई की गई।

यह कार्रवाई नपा की अतिक्रमण और राजस्व टीम द्वारा छत्रसाल चौराहा से लेकर पुराना पन्ना नाका तक करते हुए की गई। इस दौरान स्वच्छता निरीक्षक संजेश नायक और राजस्व प्रभारी मुरलीधर शुक्ला, उपयंत्री महेंद्र पटेल, एसएस बुंदेला, रविंद्रपाल तिवारी सहित अन्य नगर पालिका अमला मौजूद रहा।

