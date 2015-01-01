पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चर्चा:बैठक में अनुपस्थित रहने पर बक्स्वाहा जनपद पंचायत सीईओ को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी

छतरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कलेक्टर ने सभी नगरीय निकाय सीएमओ और जनपद सीईओ के साथ की समीक्षा बैठक

कलेक्टोरेट कार्यालय के सभाकक्ष में कलेक्टर की अध्यक्षता में सभी जनपद पंचायत के मुख्य कार्यपालन अधिकारी, नगरीय निकायों के मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी और समग्र आईडी अधिकारियों की समीक्षा बैठक आयोजित की गई। बैठक में अनुपस्थित रहने पर बक्स्वाहा जनपद पंचायत सीईओ को कलेक्टर द्वारा कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी करने के निर्देश दिए गए।

कलेक्टर शीलेंद्र सिंह ने इस दौरान उन्होंने सामाजिक सहायता कार्यक्रम अंतर्गत जिन पेंशन हितग्राहियों को अभी तक पेंशन का भुगतान नहीं किया गया है, उन्हें 3 दिवस के अंदर भुगतान करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। उन्होंने सभी पेंशन हितग्राहियों की आधार सीडिंग के कार्य को शत-प्रतिशत पूर्ण कराने के भी सख्त निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने सभी सीईओ एवं सीएमओ को मुख्यमंत्री निःशक्त शिक्षा प्रोत्साहन योजनांतर्गत लैपटाॅप प्रदाय की जानकारी, एक सप्ताह के अंदर भेजने के निर्देश दिए। साथ ही मुख्यमंत्री कन्या विवाह अंतर्गत लंबित प्रकरणों की 15 दिन के अंदर जांच कर पूर्ण विवरण सहित प्रतिवेदन प्रस्तुत करने के भी निर्देश दिए। बैठक के दौरान नगरीय क्षेत्र में संचालित प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के क्रियान्वयन की भी समीक्षा की गई।

सभी सीएमओ को निर्देशित किया गया कि आवास निर्माण कार्य जल्द से जल्द पूर्ण करवाने के साथ ही वार्डवार निरीक्षण कर योजना के क्रियान्वयन में आ रही कठिनाईयों का निराकरण भी सुनिश्चित करें।

विशेष अभियान के तहत सितंबर में जिले में नवीन हितग्राहियों को 23 हजार 320 खाद्यान्न पात्रता पर्ची जारी की गई, जिसमें से माह अक्टूबर तक केवल 14 हजार 291 हितग्राहियों को ही पात्रता पर्चियों का वितरण किया गया है। इस पर कलेक्टर द्वारा अप्रसन्नता व्यक्त करते हुए सभी सीएमओ व जनपद सीईओ को निर्देशित किया कि 3 दिन के अंदर शेष सभी हितग्राहियों को पात्रता पर्ची वितरण कर शत प्रतिशत वितरण कर प्रमाण पत्र सचिवों, वार्ड प्रभारियों से प्राप्त करें।

साथ ही जिले में रोजगार के नवीन अवसर उपलब्ध कराने हेतु कार्ययोजना तैयार करने के संबंध में भी निर्देश दिए गए। बक्स्वाहा जनपद पंचायत के सीईओ को समीक्षा बैठक में अनुपस्थित रहने के कारण कलेक्टर द्वारा कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी करने के निर्देश दिए गए। बैठक में पीओडूडा, खाद्य एवं नागरिक आपूर्ति अधिकारी सहित अन्य विभागीय अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

