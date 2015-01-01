पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नोटिस जारी:सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक महाप्रबंधक और सहायक ग्रेड-2 को शोकाॅज नोटिस जारी

छतरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित की गई टीएल पत्रों की समीक्षा बैठक
  • एसडीएम को निर्देश: वे अपने क्षेत्र में खाद की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित करें

कलेक्टर ने कलेक्टोरेट कार्यालय के सभा कक्षा में साेमवार को साप्ताहिक समयावधि पत्रों की समीक्षा कर लंबित प्रकरणों के त्वरित निराकरण कराने के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए। अपने कार्य में लापरवाही करने वाले सहायक ग्रेड-2 भू-अर्जन शाखा और जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक के महाप्रबंधक को शो-काॅज नोटिस जारी किया गया है।

कलेक्टर शीलेंद्र सिंह ने सभी अनुविभागीय अधिकारी राजस्व को निर्देशित किया कि राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग के आसपास के 100 मीटर के दायरे में मकान, दुकानें, ढाबे आदि बगैर अनुमति के नहीं बनाए जाएं। उन्होंने सहायक ग्रेड-2 भू-अर्जन शाखा नंदकिशोर प्रजापति व महाप्रबंधक जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक केएन रायकवार को कार्य में लापरवाही पर शो-काॅज नोटिस जारी करने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने सभी विभागीय अधिकारियों को सीएम हेल्पलाइन में लंबित शिकायतोें का एक सप्ताह के अंदर संतुष्टि पूर्वक निराकरण करने के निर्देश दिए।

टीएल बैठक में डीएमओ द्वारा बताया गया कि जिले में खाद पर्याप्त मात्रा में उपलब्ध है और किसानों को खाद के लिए किसी भी प्रकार की परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़े, इसके हर संभव प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

कलेक्टर ने सभी एसडीएम को निर्देशित किया कि वे अपने क्षेत्र में खाद की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित करें व उसकी गुणवत्ता की भी समीक्षा करें। प्रशासन को यह सुनिश्चित करना है कि किसानों को गुणवत्तापूर्ण खाद उपलब्ध कराया जा सके। बैठक में जिला पंचायत सीईओ अमर बहादुर सिंह, अपर कलेक्टर प्रेम सिंह चौैहान सहित सभी विभागीय अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें