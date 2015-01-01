पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महोत्सव:छठवां खजुराहो अंतरराष्ट्रीय फिल्म महोत्सव कल से, वर्चुअल होंगे 30 प्रतिशत प्रोग्राम

छतरपुर/खजुराहोएक घंटा पहले
इस बार वर्चुअल प्रोग्राम होगा
  • स्काई-9 एप के माध्यम से कई देशों के लोग महोत्सव को देखेंगे

6वें खजुराहो अंतरराष्ट्रीय फिल्म महोत्सव का 7 दिवसीय आयोजन 17 दिसंबर को शुरू होगा। महोत्सव का उद्घाटन प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ऑनलाइन करेंगे। इस फिल्म महोत्सव का आयोजन 17 से 23 दिसंबर तक चलेगा। कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन का पालन करते हुए इस बार खजुराहो अंतर्राष्ट्रीय फिल्म महोत्सव सैटेलाइट के माध्यम से स्काई-9 चैनल पर दिखाया जाएगा।

इसके लिए खजुराहो फिल्म महोत्सव के जनक एवं प्रयास प्रोडक्शन के प्रमुख फिल्म अभिनेता राजा बुंदेला ने लोगों से अपील की है कि इस बार घर बैठ कर ही स्काई-9 के एप से जुड़ कर फिल्म महोत्सव देखें।

शिविर के दौरान होगा स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण : इस फिल्म महोत्सव के दौरान नर्मदा हेल्थ ग्रुप द्वारा लोगों का स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण एवं इलाज भी किया जाएगा। इसके लिए हॉस्पिटल के महाप्रबंधक डॉ. रईस खान ने खजुराहो में स्वास्थ्य कैंप की तैयारियां शुरु कर दी हैं।

30 प्रतिशत वर्चुअल प्रोग्राम होंगे आयोजित

राजा बुंदेला ने बताया कि इस बार 30 प्रतिशत वर्चुअल प्रोग्राम होंगे, जिसमें मंचीय प्रोग्राम होंगे, जबकि 70 प्रतिशत कार्यक्रम ऐसे होंगे जिनमें वर्कशाॅप इंटररेक्सन कलाकारों के साथ प्रेस मीट कोरोना की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार होंगे। इस बार रीजनल फिल्मों को चयनित कर स्काई-9 चैनल खरीदेगा। जिसका चयन चैनल के लोग ही देख कर करेंगे, जो रीजनल फिल्म बनाने वालों के लिए एक अच्छा अवसर है। इसके साथ ही 11 टपरा टॉकीज भी होंगीं।

एक टाॅकीज में अंतरराष्ट्रीय फिल्म दिखाई जाएंगी। कुछ टपरा टाॅकीज ग्रामीण इलाकों में भी बनाई जाएंगी। इसके अलावा 20 मोबाइल वैन के माध्यम से भी फिल्म दिखाई जाएंगी। जिसकी व्यवस्था चल रही है। ताकि लोग अपने गांव मुहल्ले में रहकर फिल्म देख सकेंगे। इसके अलावा देश-विदेश के अनेक राजदूत अपने देशों की फिल्म लेकर भी आ सकते हैं। वह पिछली बार भी आए थे। स्काई-9 के माध्यम से 100 से अधिक देशों में खजुराहो अंतर्राष्ट्रीय फिल्म महोत्सव को देखा जा सकेगा।

