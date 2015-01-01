पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:पेंटिंग, कविता, निबंध और अभिनय प्रतियोगिता के 18 विजेताओं को एसपी ने किया सम्मानित

छतरपुरएक घंटा पहले
प्रतियोगिता में विजेता हुए छात्रों को एसपी ने किया सम्मानित।

पुलिस विभाग द्वारा आयोजित पेंटिंग, पोएट्री, निबंध और अभिनय प्रतियोगिता के 18 विजेताओं को एसपी द्वारा पुलिस कॉन्फ्रेंस हॉल में मंगलवार की दोपहर सम्मानित किया गया। इस प्रतियोगिता में कुछ 328 प्रतिभागियों ने भाग लिया, जिनमें 219 छात्राएं व 109 छात्रों शामिल रहे। जिले में स्थित 58 स्कूल के छात्रों ने इस प्रतियोगिता में भाग लिया। जिसमें से 18 विजेता छात्रों को एसपी द्वारा सम्मानित किया गया।

बता दें कि कोविड-19 संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए बच्चे के कारण घर से बाहर नहीं निकल पा रहे थे। इस दौरान एसपी सचिन शर्मा ने एएसपी के मार्ग दर्शन में बच्चो को जागरूक करने के लिए घर पर रहते हुए प्रतियोगिता प्रतियोगिता आयोजित कराई।

यह प्रतियोगिता उप पुलिस अधीक्षक महिला अपराध प्रकोष्ठ अनुरक्ति साबनानी द्वारा 22 नवंबर से 5 दिसंबर तक Eयोजित की गई। यह प्रतियोगिता चार समूह बना कर कराई गई। पहले समूह में कक्षा एक से 5वीं, दूसरे में कक्षा 6वीं से 8वी, तीसरे में कक्षा 9वीं से 10वीं और चौथे समूह में कक्षा 11वीं से कक्षा 12वीं तक शहरी और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में स्थित शासकीय व प्राइवेट स्कूलों के छात्रों को शामिल किया गया।

जिसमें महिला सुरक्षा में समाज की भूमिका, कोरोना वायरस अाैर बचाव, पुलिस हमारी दोस्त, यातायात पुलिस व यातायात प्रतिभागियों की चित्रकला, कविता, अभिनय, निबंध के माध्मय से छात्रों को अपनी कला का प्रदर्शन करने को विषय दिया गया। इस प्रतियोगिता में निर्णायक के रूप में महाराजा कॉलेज के डॉ. एसके छारी, समाज सेविका दमयंती पांणी, शिवेंद्र शुक्ला, प्राचार्य रचना मिश्रा, कलाकार देवनाथ पाठक को रखा गया। जिन्होंने 18 छात्रों का चयन किया।

जिसमें स्कोलर होम इंग्लिश स्कूल, शासकीय माध्यमिक स्कूल डेरा पहाड़ी, ग्लोबल इंअरनेशनल इंग्लिश स्कूल, एक्सीलेंस स्कूल नंबर एक, क्रिश्चियन इंग्लिश कॉलेज, शाकीय माध्यमिक स्कूल बशंतपुर, महर्षि स्कूल, सीलिंग पब्लिक स्कूल, शासकीय कन्या उच्चतर माध्यमिक स्कूल घुवारा, जीएसएम स्कूल, माध्यमिक स्कूल बौड़ा, सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर हाई स्कूल बड़ामलहरा के छात्रों को एसपी सचिन शर्मा द्वारा पुलिस लाइन स्थित कॉन्फ्रेंस हॉल में पुरुस्कार वितरित किए गए।

