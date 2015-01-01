पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला अस्पताल:सफाई कर रहे कर्मचारियों के साथ हड़तालियों ने की मारपीट, नल तोड़े, 8 लोगों पर केस दर्ज

छतरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • चार दिन से अस्पताल के सफाई कर्मचारियों की चल रही है हड़ताल
  • पुराने सफाई कर्मियों ने ठेकेदार के कर्मचारियों को पीटा

जिला अस्पताल में रोगी कल्याण समिति के माध्यम से लगाए गए सफाई कर्मियों और प्रबंधन के बीच पिछले पांच दिनों से मांगों को लेकर विवाद चल रहा है। शुक्रवार की देर शाम छतरपुर एसडीएम, सीएमएचओ, सिविल सर्जन और कर्मचारी नेता के बीच हुई बैठक के बाद मामला शांत हो गया।

शनिवार की सुबह जैसे ही सफाई ठेकेदार का सुपरवाइजर अपने कर्मचारियों को लेकर भवन की सफाई कराने पहुंचा, पुराने सफाई कर्मियों ने उनके साथ मारपीट कर बाथरूम के नल तोड़ते हुए परिसर में कचरा फैला दिया। विवाद की जानकारी लगते ही पुलिस और और प्रशासन मौके पर पहुंचा और परिसर की सफाई कराई।

बता दें कि जिला अस्पताल परिसर स्थित नए भवन की सफाई के लिए पिछले दिनों प्रबंधन ने रोगी कल्याण समिति के माध्यम से 3 सुपरवाइजर सहित 46 कर्मचारी नियुक्ति किए थे। लेकिन शासन के आदेश पर अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने इन कर्मचारियों को रोगी कल्याण समिति से हटाते हुए अस्पताल भवन की सफाई का कार्य इंदौर की न्यू बुंदेलखंड सिक्योरिटी सर्विस को काम सौंप दिया। इस बात से नाराज सभी सफाईकर्मी काम बंद कर हड़ताल पर चले गए।

पुलिस बल की मौजूदगी में जिला अस्पताल भवन की सफाई कराई गई

तीन दिनों तक हड़ताल पर रहने के बाद चौथे दिन शुक्रवार की सुबह यह कर्मचारी अखिल भारतीय सफाई मजदूर ट्रेड यूनियन के जिलाध्यक्ष आदित्य बाल्मीक के नेतृत्व में छत्रसाल चौराहा पर पंडाल लगाकर अनिश्चित कालीन हड़ताल पर बैठ गए।

शुक्रवार की देर शाम छतरपुर एसडीएम बीबी गंगेले, सीएमएचओ डाॅ. विजय पथौरिया और सिविल सर्जन डॉ लखन तिवारी ने कार्यालय में कर्मचारी नेता से बात कर सभी मांगे मानते हुए हड़ताल खत्म करा दी। शनिवार की सुबह जैसे ही न्यू बुंदेलखंड सिक्योरिटी सर्विस का सुपरवाइजर अपने 15 कर्मचारियों के साथ अस्पताल भवन की सफाई करने पहुंचा।

इस कारण हड़ताल पर रहे रोगी कल्याण समिति के कर्मचारियों ने इन 15 कर्मचारियों पर हमला करते हुए मारपीट कर दी। साथ ही बाथरूम के नल तोड़ते हुए डस्टबिन में भरा कचरा परिसर में फैला दिया। इस घटना की जानकारी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. लखन तिवारी ने पुलिस और जिला प्रशासन को दी।

जानकारी लगते ही अपर कलेक्टर प्रेम सिंह चौहान, सीएसपी, एसडीएम सहित सिटी कोतवाली और सिविल लाइन टीआई पुलिस बल के साथ जिला अस्पताल पहुंच गए। इससे पहले पुलिस और प्रशासन मौके पर पहुंचता मारपीट करने वाले सफाई कर्मचारी मौके से भाग गए।

इसके बाद पुलिस बल की मौजूदगी में जिला अस्पताल भवन की सफाई कराई गई। पुलिस ने प्रबंधन की शिकायत पर सफाई कर्मचारी नेता आदित्य बाल्मीक सहित 8 रोगी कल्यण समिति के सफाई कर्मचारियों पर मामला दर्ज किया है।

अब भी पंडाल में डटे हैं पुराने सफाई कर्मचारी

अखिल भारतीय सफाई मजदूर ट्रेड यूनियन के जिलाध्यक्ष के नेतृत्व में तीन सुपरवाइजर सहित 46 सफाई कर्मचारी अभी भी छत्रसाल चौराहा पर पंडाल लगाकर हड़ताल पर डटे हुए हैं। यूनियन जिलाध्यक्ष आदित्य बाल्मीक ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को अधिकारियों के साथ हुई बैठक में सभी मांगे स्वीकार कर ली गई थीं। शनिवार की सुबह अधिकारियों को द्वारा लिए गए 11 दिन से समय को लिखित में देना था।

इसके पहले ही सफाई ठेकेदार का सुपरवाइजर बाहर के कर्मचारियों को लेकर आ गया और कार्य शुरू कर दिया। इस बात का विरोध करने पर विवाद शुरू हो गया और बत बढ़ गई। हमारे किसी भी कर्मचारी ने न तो मारपीट की है और न ही अस्पताल भवन में तोड़ फोड़ की है। हमारी मांगों को दबाने के लिए प्रबंधन हड़ताल पर बैठे कर्मचारियों पर झूठे आरोप लगा रहा है।

11 रेड क्रास के कर्मचारियों को लेकर है विवाद: इस संबंध में जिला अस्पताल के सिविल सर्जन डॉ. लखन तिवारी कहना है कि आउट सोर्स से अस्पताल का ठेका मई माह में हुआ। साथ ही शासन ने अक्टूबर माह में आदेश जारी कर सभी सफाई कर्मचारियों का ईपीएफ काटते हुए बीमा कराने का आदेश जारी किया है। इसके तहत रोगी कल्याण समिति के माध्यम से लगाए गए 3 सुपरवाइजर सहित 46 सफाई कर्मी ही लिए जाना है। पर यह कर्मचारी 11 रोगी कल्याण समिति के कर्मचारियों को भी इस ठेके में शामिल करने की बात पर अड़े हुए हैं।

