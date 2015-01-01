पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गिरफ्तार:घर के दरवाजे पर शराब बेच रहा था आरोपी, पकड़ा

गौरिहार2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्राम मनवारा से 6 पेटी देशी शराब जब्त

पुलिस ने ग्राम मनवारा में अवैध शराब बेच रहे युवक को गिरफ्तार कर उसके कब्जे से 6 पेटी देशी शराब जब्त की है। जानकारी के अनुसार थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम मनवारा में दोपहर करीब 3 बजे आरोपी आकाश सिंह पिता रज्जन सिंह चौहान उम्र 20 साल अपने दरवाजे में कार्टून रख कर शराब बेच रहा था।

तभी पुलिस को मुखबिर से सूचना मिली। जिस पर थाना प्रभारी जसवंत सिंह राजपूत टीम गठित कर तत्काल पुलिस बल के साथ मनवारा गांव पहुंचे। ग्राम में पहुंचकर देखा कि आरोपी अपने घर के दरवाजे के चबूतरे में कार्टून में रखकर शराब की बिक्री कर रहा था। पुलिस को आता देख आरोपी वहां से भाग खड़ा हुआ, जिसे पुलिस ने घेराबंदी कर पकड़ लिया।

थाना प्रभारी जसवंत सिंह ने बताया कि कुल 6 पेटी देशी मसालेदार शराब जब्त की गई है। जिसकी कीमत करीब 19 हजार 600 रुपए आंकी गई है। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ धारा 34 (2) आबकारी एक्ट का मामला दर्ज कर विवेचना में लिया गया है। कार्रवाई के दौरान थाना प्रभारी जसवंत सिंह राजपूत, आरक्षक हरशरण यादव, हरिराम वर्मा, धनंजय सिंह, जय कुमार बागरी की भूमिका महत्वपूर्ण रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें