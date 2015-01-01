पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिंचाई में फायदा:बानसुजारा से नदी में छाेड़ा पानी किसानाें काे फायदा

छतरपुर5 घंटे पहले
बानसुजारा बांध का एक गेट खोल दिया गया है। यह गेट खुलने से धसान नदी में पानी आने लगा है। इससे नदी किनारे बसे गांवों के किसानों को फसलों की सिंचाई में फायदा मिलेगा।

बांध का गेट खोलने के लिए भाजपा युवा मोर्चा नेता ने प्रयास किए इस पर टीकमगढ़ विधायक राकेश गिरी ने टीकमगढ़ कलेक्टर के सामने किसानों की समस्या को रखा इसके बाद गेट को खोल दिया गया है।

भाजपा युवा मोर्चा के बडा़मलहरा मंडल अध्यक्ष शशिकांत अग्निहोत्री ने बताया कि बड़ामलहरा तहसील के वीरों, बरेठी, खरदूती, सिजवाहा, पीरा, देवरान, मडख़ेरा सहित कई गांवों को बाेवनी के लिए पानी की जरूरत है।

किसानों की परेशानी को देखते हुए उन्होंने जिला महामंत्री अरविंद पटैरिया के माध्यम से टीकमगढ़ विधायक राकेश गिरि गोस्वामी के सामने किसानों की समस्या रखी। टीकमगढ़ विधायक ने कलेक्टर से संपर्क करते हुए मंगलवार को सुबह बानसुजारा बांध का एक गेट खुलवा दिए हैं। इससे कई गांवों के किसान खेतों की सिंचाई कर सकेंगे।

