देवर ने की भाभी की हत्या:शराब के नशे में घर पहुंचा देवर, कहासुनी होने पर डंडे से भाभी पर किया वार, मौत- गिरफ्तार

छतरपुर/घुवारा2 घंटे पहले
बमनौरा थाना के वारों गांव में सोमवार की देर रात करीब 11 बजे एक देवर ने डंडे से अपनी ही भाभी पर हमला कर हत्या कर दी। पुलिस ने आरोपी देवर को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है।

पुलिस ने बताया कि वारों निवासी आरोपी भगवानदास पिता हरलाल अहिरवार शराब पीकर नशे की हालत में रात करीब 11 बजे घर पहुंचा। परिवार के अन्य सदस्य अपने-अपने कमरों में सो रहे थे। घर में पहुंचने पर उसकी भाभी अनीता पिता घनश्याम उर्फ घंसू अहिरवार मिली।

इसी दौरान दोनों के बीच कोई बात हुई, बात बात में दोनों में विवाद होने लगा। आरोपी भगवानदास ने पास ही पड़े डंडे को उठाकर भाभी के सिर पर ताबड़तोड़ प्रहार कर दिया। सिर में गंभीर चोट आने से लहूलुहान होकर अनीता वहीं गिर गई।

वारदात के बाद आरोपी घर से भाग कर अपने पहाड़ी वाले खेत में चला गया और सो गया। हो हल्ला सुनकर परिवार के अन्य लोग जाग गए, पुलिस और डायल 100 को सूचना दी। बमनौरा थाना प्रभारी संजय वेदिया पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। गंभीर हालत में अनीता को डायल 100 की मदद से सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र घुवारा पहुंचाया, लेकिन डॉक्टर ने देखते ही उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

आरोपी को खेत पर सोते समय पकड़ा

वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद आरोपी भगवान दास अपने पहाड़ी वाले खेत में चला गया और नशे की हालत में लेट सो गया। सुबह पुलिस ने उसकी तलाश की तो वह अपने खेत पर सोता मिला। थाना प्रभारी ने उसे दबोच लिया।

प्रेम प्रसंग का हो सकता है मामला

आरोपी भगवान दास की शादी हो चुकी है, लेकिन उसका अपनी पत्नी से आए दिन झगड़ा होता था। इसके चलते कुछ समय पहले उसकी पत्नी मायके चली गई थी, वहां से वापस ससुराल नहीं आई। ग्राम में देवर भाभी के बीच प्रेम प्रसंग होने की भी चर्चाएं हैं। मृतिका अनीता के 3 बच्चे हैं, मां की मौत के बाद उन बच्चों का रो रोकर बुरा हाल है।

मतदान से पहले गांव में बांटी गई थी शराब
मंगलवार 3 नवंबर को बड़ामलहरा विधानसभा के उपचुनाव का मतदान होना था। मतदान से पहले रात में राजनीतिक पार्टियों द्वारा गांव में खूब शराब बांटी गई थी। इसी चुनावी शराब को पीकर आरोपी देवर नशे में धुत्त होकर घर पहुंचा था और उसने भाभी की हत्या कर दी।

Ãथाना प्रभारी संजय वेदिया ने बताया कि आरोपी के खिलाफ हत्या का प्रकरण दर्ज कर आरोपी को कोर्ट में पेश किया, जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया गया है। हम मामले की बारीकी से जांच कर रहे हैं।

