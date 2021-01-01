पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सफाई अभियान:168 घंटे तक चले नगर पालिका के सफाई महाअभियान का समापन

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छतरपुर। कार्यक्रम में माैजूद अतिथि और सफाई कर्मचारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
छतरपुर। कार्यक्रम में माैजूद अतिथि और सफाई कर्मचारी।
  • आस-पड़ोस और शहर साफ रखने की जिम्मेदारी हम सब पर: वीरेंद्र कुमार

नगर पालिका के द्वारा 18 से 25 जनवरी तक चलाए जा रहे सफाई महाअभियान का समापन सोमवार को सागर रोड स्थित विराज गार्डन में किया गया। इस दौरान अतिथियों की मौजूदगी में सफाई महाअभियान में सहभागिता करने वाली शहर की सामाजिक संस्थाओं, नगरपालिका के अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारियों और स्वच्छता प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं को सम्मानित किया गया।

कार्यक्रम के दौरान मुख्य अतिथि सांसद वीरेंद्र कुमार खटीक ने कहा कि प्रशासक एवं कलेक्टर शीलेंद्र सिंह और सीएमओ ओमपाल सिंह भदौरिया के निर्देशन में चलाया गया, सफाई महाअभियान एक बड़ा अभियान रहा। जिसमें 168 घंटे बिना रुके कार्य किया गया, इसके साथ ही इसमें शहरवासियों और जिला प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने कर्मचारियों के साथ कंधा से कंधा मिलाकर सफाई की। हम सब को स्वच्छता को गंभीरता से लेते हुए अपने घर के साथ-साथ मुहल्ला और शहर को भी साफ रखना होगा। यह कार्य हम सब को मिलकर करना है जिससे अपना छतरपुर साफ और स्वच्छ हो।

कार्यक्रम के विशिष्ट अतिथि चंदला विधायक राजेश प्रजापति, कलेक्टर शीलेंद्र सिंह, डीआईजी विवेक राज, एसपी सचिन शर्मा, भाजपा नेता पुष्पेंद्र प्रताप सिंह, भाजपा प्रदेशमंत्री ललिता यादव, नपा पूर्व अध्यक्ष अर्चना सिंह, द्रोप्ती कुशवाहा के साथ अन्य लोगो ने शहर की स्वच्छता पर अपने विचार व्यक्त किए। महाअभियान को सफल बनाने वाले सीएमओ ओमपाल सिंह भदौरिया, नोडल अधिकारी एसएल त्रिपाठी, उपयंत्री महेन्द्र पटेल, मानचित्रकार विद्या पटैरिया, स्वच्छता निरीक्षक संजेश कुमार नायक, एसएस बुंदेला, रविन्द्र पाल तिवारी, कुलदीप तिवारी, अरविंद तिवारी, एनए अंसारी, अंकित अरजरिया, अश्वनी प्रताप सिंह, एजाज खान, हिमांशू पाठकर, हृदेश पाठक के साथ अन्य कर्मचािरयों का सम्मान किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser