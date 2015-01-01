पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसपी को आवेदन सौंपा:बहू ने मायके पक्ष के साथ मिलकर पति सहित परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों को घर से निकाला

छतरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • ससुराल पक्ष ने बहू पर कार्रवाई करने मंगलवार को एसपी को आवेदन सौंपते हुए की केस की मांग

आमतौर पर ससुराल पक्ष द्वारा अपनी बहू को दहेज के लिए परेशान कर मारपीट करने के मामले सामने आते हैं, पर यहां मामला उल्टा ही है। सिविल लाइन थाना क्षेत्र में रामगढ़ गांव की महिला ने अपने मायके पक्ष के साथ मिलकर पति, सास, ससुर सहित परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों के साथ मारपीट कर घर से निकाल दिया और जबरन ट्रैक्टर उठाकर ले गई। इसके बाद महिला ने थाने में ससुराल पक्ष पर मारपीट का मामला भी दर्ज करा दिया है।

रामगढ़ गांव की कुसुम पटेल ने एसपी को आवेदन देते हुए बताया कि पिछले पंद्रह दिनों से उसकी बहू राजाबाई पटेल अपनी सास, देवरानी और ससुर के साथ मारपीट करते हुए अचल संपत्ति अपने नाम पर करने का दबाव बना रही है। पीड़िता ने बताया कि बहू द्वारा दी जा रही शारीरिक व मानसिक प्रताड़ना से परेशान होकर उसका बेटा 6 महीने पहले घर छोड़कर भाग गया। जिसका अब तक कुछ पता नहीं चला है।

8 नवंबर को आरोपी बहू, भाभी पूजा पटेल, भाई ओमप्रकाश पटेल, भईयन पटेल और विजय पटेल ससुराल पहुंचे और पूरी संपत्ति बहू राजाबाई के नाम करने का दबाव बनाने लगे। इस बात का विरोध करने पर आरोपियों ने सास, ससुर और देवरानी के साथ मारपीट करते हुए ससुराल पक्ष को घर से बाहर निकाल दिया। इसके बाद घर में ताला डालते हुए दरवाजे पर खड़ा ट्रैक्टर उठाकर ले गए।

इसके बाद आरोपी बहू ने थाने पहुंचकर इन लोगों पर मारपीट का आरोप लगाते हुए शिकायत दर्ज कर दी। पीड़ित परिवार जब थाने शिकायत करने पहुंचा तो पुलिस ने परिवार के साथ अभद्रता करते हुए थाने से यह कहते हुए भगा दिया कि यदि पूरी संपत्ति और ट्रैक्टर बहू को नहीं दिया तो झूठे केस में जेल भेज देंगे। इस बात से परेशान पीड़ित परिवार ने मंगलवार की दोपहर एसपी को आवेदन सौंपते हुए मकान वापस दिलाने और अपनी बहू पर कार्रवाई की मांग की।

पीड़िता बोले -पूरा परिवार खुले में रात गुजारने को मजबूर

रामगढ़ के अच्छेलाल पटेल ने बताया कि 8 नंबर की दोपहर उसकी बहू राजाबाई पटेल मायके पक्ष के साथ आई और मारपीट कर सभी को जबरन घर से बाहर निकालते हुए ताला लगा दिया। तब से उसकी पत्नी, छोटी बहू और नाती गांव के बाहर खुले मैदान में रात गुजार रहे हैं। अच्छेलाल ने बताया कि यदि न्याय नहीं मिला तो हम सभी लोग ठंड में मर जाएंगे।

