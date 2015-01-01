पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दहेज के लिए प्रताड़ना:परिजन ने ससुराल वालों पर लगाया हत्या का आरोप, इटवां में एक माह पूर्व महिला की मौत का मामला

छतरपुर17 मिनट पहले
लवकुशनगर थाना क्षेत्र के इटवां गांव में एक माह पूर्व महिला की मौत हो गई थी। परिवार वालों ने हत्या की आशंका जताते हुए शुक्रवार को एसपी को आवेदन देकर ससुराल पक्ष पर कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

उप्र के मऊरानीपुर निवासी चंद्रप्रकाश रैकवार ने बताया कि 2017 में उनकी भांजी वंदना रैकवार की शादी इटवां गांव के देशराज रैकवार से हुई थी। शादी के पूर्व मृतिका के ससुराल वालों ने दहेज में 5 लाख रुपए की मांग की थी।

मृतिका के मामा ने दहेज में साढ़े 3 लाख रुपए दिए थे। शादी के एक साल बाद ही ससुरालवाले वंदना को डेढ़ लाख रुपए दहेज के लिए प्रताड़ित करने लगे।

इसके बाद एक अक्टूबर 2020 को वंदना के ससुराल पक्ष ने मामा चंद्रप्रकाश को फोन करते हुए उसके कुएं में गिरकर मौत हो जाने की जानकारी दी। जब मृतिका के मायके वाले घटनास्थल पहुंचे तो वंदना के शरीर पर चोट के निशान थे।

जब मृतिका के मामा ने इस बारे में पति से पूछा तो उसने मामूली विवाद पर वंदना से मारपीट करने की बात कही थी, इस पर मायके वालों को वंदना की हत्या का शक हुआ।

पुलिस ने आत्महत्या का मामला किया दर्ज

मायके वालों ने मृतिका के पति, ससुर, सास, ननद और जेठ पर हत्या का आरोप लगाते हुए पठा चौकी में शिकायत की। लेकिन पुलिस ने सिर्फ मृतिका के पति का नाम लिखकर आत्महत्या का केस दर्ज किया।

इस बात से परेशान मृतिका के मायके वालों ने शुक्रवार की दोपहर एसपी कार्यालय पहुंचकर ससुराल पक्ष पर हत्या का आरोप लगाते हुए उन पर मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर आवेदन सौंपा। एसपी सचिन शर्मा ने मामले की जांच करवाकर कार्रवाई की बात कही।

