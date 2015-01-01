पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:घायलों ने हत्या के प्रयास की धारा बढ़ाने एसपी से की मांग

छतरपुर2 घंटे पहले
ईशानगर थाना क्षेत्र के नन्हींबंधी गांव में जमीनी विवाद के चलते एक पक्ष ने दूसरे पक्ष पर लाठी डंडा व लोहे की राॅड से हमला कर दिया। इस हमले में परिवार के चार लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों ने एसपी को आवेदन सौंपते हुए आरोपियों पर हत्या के प्रयास का मामला दर्ज करने की मांग की है।

बता दें कि 7 नवंबर को नन्हींबंधी गांव का गजराज यादव अपने खेत में पत्नी शारदा के साथ काम कर रहा था। तभी गांव का मिजाजी यादव अपने साथी मुन्ना, लोकेंद्र, सुम्मेर, रामू, पुष्पेंद्र और रूप यादव के साथ खेत पर पहुंचा और अभद्रता करते हुए खेत की जुताई करने से मना करने लगा।

अभद्रता करने से मना करने पर मिजाजी ने अपने साथियों के साथ लाठी डंडा और लोहे की राॅड से गजरात और उसकी पत्नी शारदा पर हमला किया। साथ ही उसके पिता गया प्रसाद व बहू मिथलेश पर भी हमला कर दिया। घायलों की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने आरोपियों पर धारा 147, 148, 294, 323, 506 आईपीसी के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। अब पीड़ितों ने आरोपियों पर हत्या के प्रयास की धारा बढ़ाने एसपी को ज्ञापन सौंपा है।

