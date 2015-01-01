पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रामीण परेशान:जमानत पर जेल से बाहर आए हत्यारोपी ने गांव में फैलाई दहशत, ग्रामीण परेशान

मातगुवां थाना क्षेत्र की ग्राम पंचायत रगौली के मोटे के पुरवा गांव में एक हत्या अभियुक्त जमानत पर जेल से बाहर आया है। जमानत पर बाहर आकर उसने गांव में दहशत फैला दी है। इससे ग्रामीण खासे परेशान हैं।

ग्राम मोटे के पुरवा का पप्पू राजपूत गांव के ही एक व्यक्ति की हत्या के मामले में जेल में बंद था। वह कुछ समय पहले ही जेल से छूट कर वापस गांव आ गया है। ग्रामीणों का आरोप है कि पप्पू गांव में कुल्हाड़ी और लाठी डंडा लिए घूम कर लोगों को धमकाता है। कई लोगों पर कुल्हाड़ी लेकर हमला करने का प्रयास भी कर चुका है। उसने एक ट्रैक्टर के पहिए कुल्हाड़ी से काट डाले हैं। इससे ग्रामीण खासी दहशत में हैं और बच्चे, महिलाएं एवं अन्य लोग घरों में दुबकने को मजबूर हो गए हैं।

गांव के धर्मदास लोधी, बृजलाल, उमानंद राजपूत, बहादुर, संतोष राजपूत, बलदाऊ, अशोक, मोहन ने कुछ समय पहले जेल से बाहर आए पप्पू राजपूत द्वारा गांव में उपद्रव मचाने की शिकायत थाने में की थी। ग्रामीणों की शिकायत पर पुलिस उसे पकड़ कर ले गई थी। अब कुछ दिनों बाद फिर से पप्पू राजपूत वापस गांव आ गया है और फिर से गांव में दहशत फैलाना शुरू कर दिया है। इससे ग्रामीण भयभीत हैं।

जल्द होगी कार्रवाई :एसडीओपी

इस संबंध में एसडीओपी सीताराम अबास्या का कहना है कि तुरंत आवश्यक कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश थाना प्रभारी को दे रहे हैं। ग्रामीणों को इस संबंध में कोई परेशानी नहीं होने दी जाएगी।

