दुदुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने दिया स्वस्थ बच्ची को जन्म:नाबालिग लड़की ने मंगलवार को अजयगढ़ अस्पताल में बच्ची को जन्म दिया

पन्ना5 घंटे पहले
जिले के धरमपुर थाना क्षेत्र की दुष्कर्म पीड़िता एक नाबालिग लड़की ने मंगलवार को अजयगढ़ अस्पताल में बच्ची को जन्म दिया। अजयगढ़ तहसील के धरमपुर थाना क्षेत्र में एक नाबालिग लड़की के साथ खेत में गांव के ही एक नाबालिग लड़के ने दुराचार किया था।

पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया था। दुष्कर्म पीड़िता से मंगलवार दोपहर अजयगढ़ के अस्पताल में एक बच्ची को जन्म दिया। नाबालिग प्रसूता की मां का कहना है कि उसकी बच्ची को न्याय दिलाया जाए। थाना प्रभारी धरमपुर सुधीर बेगी ने बताया कि नाबालिग के पिता की रिपोर्ट पर नाबालिग आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर कोर्ट में पेश किया जा चुका है यह मामला कोर्ट में विचाराधीन है।

वहीं अस्पताल के बीएमओ ने बताया कि मुझे तहसीलदार का पत्र मिला था जिसमे उक्त नाबालिग की देखरेख, समय पर इलाज व टीकाकरण एवं प्रसव के समय पूरी देखभाल करने के लिए कहा गया था। तब हम नाबालिग दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव गए थे और उसका टीकाकरण कराया गया था। आज मंगलवार को लड़की अस्पताल आई, यहां उसने एक स्वस्थ बच्ची को जन्म दिया है।

