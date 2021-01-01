पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धार्मिक आयोजन:सात दिवसीय संगीतमय भागवत कथा का भंडारे के साथ समापन, शहर की सुख-शंति के लिए आयोजित कथा का समापन

छतरपुर।
छतरपुर। भागवत कथा के समापन अवसर पर हवन किया गया और लोगों ने पूर्णाहूति दी। - Dainik Bhaskar
सिटी कोतवाली के पीछे पिछले सात दिनों से आयोजित श्रीमद्भागवत कथा का हवन, पूर्णाहुति और भंडारे के साथ समापन हो गया। इस दौरान आसपास सहित शहर के सैकड़ों भक्तों ने भंडारे में पहुंचकर प्रसाद ग्रहण किया।

छतरपुर शहर की सुख समृद्धि की कामना के लिए कोतवाली के पीछे आयोजित श्रीमद् भागवत कथा ज्ञान यज्ञ के आयोजन में वृंदावन से आए कथा वाचक पं. अनिल शास्त्री के मुखारविंद से चल रही कथा के 12वें आयोजन का हवन, पूजन, पूर्णाहुति और भंडारे के साथ समापन कराया गया। आयोजन समिति के गिरजा पाटकार ने बताया कि सात दिनों तक चली श्रीमद्भागवत कथा के संपन्न होने के अगले दिन सुबह से हवन, पूजन की तैयारी की गई। पं. मनीष पांडे द्वारा सात दिन प्रतिदिन पीठों के पूजन के लिए बैठे रीना गिरजा पाटकार, भारती संजय खरे, मालती महेश नामदेव, प्रीति उमाशंकर पाटकार, उर्मिला राजू रैकवार, सपत्नी अमित सोनी, राजेश सोनी, पवन सोनी ने सिद्ध वेदियों का पूजन किया। उसके बाद भागवत कथा का पूजन किया गया।

आचार्य मनीष पांडे द्वारा विधी विधान से हवन, पूजन कराया गया और प्रतिदिन कथा सुनने आए श्रद्धालुओं ने हवन कर पूर्णाहुति के साथ भंडारा किया। भंडारे में सैकड़ों भक्तो ने प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। इस अवसर पर श्याम बिहारी, लालजी पाटकर, मंगल सिंह, लल्लू सोनी, अमित सोनी, उमाशंकर, नीरज नामदेव, पवन सोनी, संजय खरे, टिन्नी चड्डा, विनोद नामदेव, राकेश नामदेव, राजेश सोनी, राजू रैकवार, मुकेश सोनी, भैया खरे, मोहित सोनी, युवा सदस्यों की टोली के सूरज, भरत, लकी, शिब्बू, सत्यम, मुकेश, उमेश, हनी रैकवार, कुलदीप, हृदेश, भरत नामदेव, वीरू परमार सहित समिति के सदस्य मौजूद रहे।

