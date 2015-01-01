पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्राम खजवा का मामला:कुएं की मिट्‌टी धंसकी, पति-पत्नी की मौत

राजनगरएक घंटा पहले
राजनगर थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम खजवा में रविवार की सुबह एक कूप निर्माण में काम कर रहे मजदूर दंपत्ति की मिट्‌टी धंसकने से दबकर मौत हो गई। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है।

राजनगर में भोपाल निवासी 22 वर्षीय आबिद खान अपनी 21 वर्षीय पत्नी परवीन खान के साथ रहता था। दोनों पति पत्नी मजदूरी करके गुजर बसर करते थे। राजनगर थाना के ग्राम खजवा में एक कूप का निर्माण चल रहा है, इस कार्य में आबिद अपनी पत्नी परवीन के साथ मजदूरी करता था।

रविवार की सुबह जब यह दोनों कुएं के अंदर काम कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान कुएं के ऊपरी हिस्से की मिट्टी धंसक गई, जिससे नीचे काम कर रहे दोनों पति-पत्नी इस मिट्टी के नीचे दब गए।

लोगों ने मिट्‌टी अलग कर दोनों पति पत्नी को गंभीर हालत में बाहर निकाला। उन्हें गंभीर हालत में लेकर राजनगर अस्पताल पहुंचे, यहां डॉक्टर ने दोनों को जिला अस्पताल रैफर कर दिया। लेकिन छतरपुर पहुंचते ही दोनों पति पत्नी ने दम तोड़ दिया।

पुलिस ने जिला अस्पताल में मृतकों का पोस्टमार्टम कराया। राजनगर थाना प्रभारी सुरेंद्र दुबे का कहना है कि इस घटना की थाना में कोई सूचना नहीं है। लोग घायलों को सीधा छतरपुर ले गए, जिला अस्पताल से तहरीर आने पर हम कार्रवाई करेंगे।

