सफाई व्यवस्था:सफाईकर्मी 3 दिन से हड़ताल पर, अब 6 कर्मचारियाें के भराेसे 5 मंजिला अस्पताल, कचरे का ढ़ेर लगा

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने सफाई व्यवस्था का ठेका न्यू बुंदेलखंड सिक्योरिटी सर्विस को दिया

जिला अस्पताल प्रबंधन द्वारा पिछले दिनों 46 सफाई कर्मियों को रोगी कल्याण समिति के माध्यम से लगाकर सफाई कराई जा रही थी। प्रदेश शासन के आदेश पर अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने इस व्यवस्था को बंद कर इन कर्मचारियों को आउटसोर्स के माध्यम से लगाए जाने का आदेश जारी किया है।

इस व्यवस्था से नाराज सफाई कर्मचारी पिछले तीन दिनों से हड़ताल पर हैं। अब 5 मंजिला जिला अस्पताल भवन की सफाई 6 नियमित सफाई कर्मचारियों के भरोसे है। इस कारण पूरे अस्पताल भवन में कचरे के साथ गंदा पानी वार्डों में फैल गया है।

बता दें कि जिला अस्पताल में पिछले कई महीनों से 46 सफाईकर्मियों को रोगी कल्याण समिति के माध्यम से कार्य पर लगाया गया है। अक्टूबर माह में प्रदेश शासन ने इस व्यवस्था को बंद करते हुए आउटसोर्स के माध्यम से लगाने का आदेश जारी किया। इस आदेश का पालन करते हुए जिला अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने इंदौरा की न्यू बुंदेलखंड सिक्योरिटी सर्विस को यह कार्य सौंप दिया। तीन दिन पहले कंपनी का एक कर्मचारी पहुंचा और सभी सफाई कर्मियों से अपने-अपने दस्तावेज जमा करने को कहा।

कर्मचारियों को आउटसोर्स पर कार्य करने की जानकारी लगते ही उन्होंने काम बंद कर दिया। कर्मचारियों का कहना है कि पिछले दिनों ठेकेदार ने आउटसोर्स के माध्यम से काम करवाते हुए उनकी आधी वेतन दी। साथ ही कई-कई महीनों तक आधी वेतन भी उपलब्ध नहीं कराई।

इस कारण वे कई महीनों तक कार्य करने के बाद भी परेशान रहे। इसलिए यह ठेकेदारी प्रथा उन्हें मंजूर नहीं है। सफाई कर्मियाें ने कहा कि पिछले कई महीनों से रोगी कल्याण समिति के माध्यम से कार्य कर रहे हैं, सभी कर्मचारियों को कलेक्टर रेट पर रखते हुए कार्य कराया जाए। बुधवार को इन सफाई कर्मियों ने सिविल सर्जन और गुरुवार को कलेक्टर को आवेदन सौंपते हुए समस्या का निराकरण करने को कहा है।

वार्डों में फैला कचरा और गंदा पानी

पिछले तीन दिनों से जिला अस्पताल के 46 सफाईकर्मी अपनी मांगों को लेकर काम बंद हड़ताल पर हैं। इन कर्मचारियों के हड़ताल पर जाने से ग्राउंड फ्लोर से लेकर चौथी मंजिल पर स्थित वार्डों में कचरे के ढेर लग गए हैं। साथ ही बाथरूम चोक होने से वार्ड में यहां का गंदा पानी फैल गया है।

बुधवार को तो चारों फ्लोर पर प्रबंधन ने स्थाई और रेडक्रास के कर्मचारियों को लगाकर सफाई करा दी। पर गुरुवार को इनमें से आधे कर्मचारी रजिस्टर में अपने हस्ताक्षर कर गायब हो गए। इस कारण तीसरी और दूसरी मंजिल पर सफाई ही नहीं हो सकी।

सिविल सर्जन बोले 2 दिनों में सुधर जाएगी व्यवस्था

इस मामले में सिविल सर्जन डॉ. लखन तिवारी का कहना है कि शासन के आदेश पर इन सफाई कर्मचारियों को रोगी कल्याण समिति से हटाते हुए आउटसोर्स के माध्यम से लगाया जा रहा है। जिसकी जिम्मेदारी इंदौर की न्यू बुंदेलखंड सिक्योरिटी सर्विस को दी गई है। एक-दो दिन में इंदौर की संस्था और सफाई कर्मचारियों से बात कर सभी व्यवस्थाएं दुरुस्त करा दी जाएंगी।

5 मंजिला भवन को साफ रखने सिर्फ 6 कर्मचारी

रोगी कल्याण समिति के माध्यम से 46 कर्मचारियों को पांच मंजिला भवन को साफ रखने के लिए लगाया गया है। इसके साथ ही अस्पताल प्रबंधन के पास 6 स्थाई सफाई और 8 कर्मचारी रेडक्रास सोसाइटी के मौजूद हैं। इसमें से 46 कर्मचारी हड़ताल पर होने से प्रबंधन के पास सिर्फ 14 सफाई कर्मचारी ही बचे।

रोगी कल्याण समिति के माध्यम से कार्य कर रहे कर्मचारियों के हड़ताल पर चले जाने पर बुधवार को तो इन कर्मचारियों ने सफाई कर दी। गुरुवार को रेडक्रास के 8 कर्मचारी भी इनके साथ हड़ताल पर बैठ गए। यह 6 कर्मचारी 5 मंजिला भवन में सफाई कैसे कर पाएंगे। इसलिए वे भी ड्यूटी पर आने के कुछ समय बाद गायब हो गए।

