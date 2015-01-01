पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निरीक्षण:ओडीएफ के रि-सर्टिफिकेशन की तैयारियों का टीम ने किया निरीक्षण

छतरपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर पालिका छतरपुर द्वारा ओडीएफ प्लस-प्लस के लिए आवेदन किया गया है। जिसको लेकर शहर को साफ स्वच्छ बनाने और शहर में स्थित शौचालयों में सफाई व्यवस्था बनाए रखने पर विशेष जोर दिया जा रहा है।

जिसके चलते शहर के सभी कॉम्पलैक्स में प्रकाश, पानी, वाॅशवेसन, शीशा, रैंप के साथ अन्य व्यवस्थाएं दुरुस्त कराई गई। शहर में ओडीएफ प्लस-प्लस के रि-सर्टिफिकेशन की तैयारियां कलेक्टर व प्रशासक शीलेंद्र सिंह और सीएमओ ओमपाल सिंह भदौरिया के निर्देशन में की जा रही है।

जिसके चलते गुरुवार को नगर पालिका की स्वच्छता टीम ने शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था का निरीक्षण करते हुए नगर में स्थित सभी सार्वजनिक व सामुदायिक शौचालयों में पहुंचकर सफाई व्यवस्था और अन्य सुविधाओं का जायजा लिया। इस दौरान जिन शौचालयों में कमियां पाई गई, तुरंत उनमें सुधार किया गया।

निकाय में स्थित 13 सामुदायिक शौचालयों का निरीक्षण कर वहां पर लगे बैनर, पोस्टरों को निकलवाते हुए पानी और प्रकाश व्यवस्थाओं को देखते हुए वृक्षारोपण भी कराया गया। इस कार्य में लगे सफाई कर्मियों को शौचालयों में सफाई व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के दिशा निर्देश दिए गए।

निरीक्षण के दौरान सीएमओ के साथ स्वच्छ भारत मिशन नोडल अधिकारी महेंद्र पटेल, सहायक यंत्री अजय सिंह चैहान, एसएल त्रिपाठी, अंकित अरजरिया, स्वच्छता निरीक्षक संजेश नायक, सहायक मानचित्रकार विद्या पटैरिया, अर्पित अग्निहोत्री व अन्य लोग मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें