पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रुपए व जेवरात लेकर लापता:तीन बच्चों को रोता-बिलखता छोड़कर गायब हो गई महिला, तलाश में जुटी पुलिस

छतरपुर4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तीन बच्चों को छोड़कर महिला गायब

थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम बमनी में 3 मासूम बच्चों को छोड़ कर महिला घर में रखे रुपए व जेवरात लेकर लापता हो गयी।ग्राम बमनी के तुलाराम अहिरवार ने अपने 3 बच्चों के साथ थाना पहुंच कर पुलिस को आवेदन सौंपा।

उसने बताया कि मंगलवार की दोपहर करीब 2-3 बजे वह एवं उसकी मां खेत पर गए थे। घर में उसकी 25 वर्षीय पत्नी हीरा बाई अहिरवार और 2 बच्चियां एवं एक बच्चा था। इसी दौरान उसकी पत्नी हीराबाई घर मे रखे 5 हजार रुपए नगद और 15 हजार कीमत के जेवरात लेकर घर में 5 वर्षीय पुत्री बबीता, 3 वर्षीय पुत्री चंदा एवं एक वर्षीय पुत्र ह्रदेश को छोड़ कर कही लापता हो गयी। काफी तलाश करने के बावजूद उसका पता नहीं चला।

पीड़ित तुलाराम ने बताया कि उसकी पत्नी पूर्व में भी कई बार ऐसा कर चुकी है। उसकी पत्नी उससे अक्सर कहती रहती थी कि न उसे उसका पति पसंद है, न ही ससुराल। वह उसके खिलाफ पुलिस में शिकायत भी दर्ज करा चुकी है। फिलहाल पुलिस ने आवेदन लेकर गुम इंसान प्रकरण दर्ज कर महिला की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें