धर्म:कतकारियों और कलाकारों के बीच गीत संगीत के साथ जमकर हुई नोकझोंक

ईशानगर
  • कृष्ण भक्ति के मास कार्तिक में महिलाएं कार्तिक स्नान कर भक्ति में लीन हैं

कृष्ण भक्ति के मास कार्तिक में महिलाएं कार्तिक स्नान कर भक्ति में लीन हैं। ईशानगर क्षेत्र में श्री कृष्ण की कृपा पाने के लिए महिलाएं भगवान का व्रत करती है और ब्रह्म मुर्हुत में ही पवित्र नदी, तालाब में स्नान कर भगवान की पूजा अर्चना कर रही हैं।

कार्तिक मास में कृष्ण भक्त महिलाओं को ग्वाल रूपी भक्तों द्वारा मार्ग में रोक कर उन्हें भजन कीर्तन के साथ छेड़छाड़ करने और फिर उन्हें उपहार देने की परंपरा है।

इसी परंपरा को निभाते हुए विजावर विधायक राजेश शुक्ला उर्फ बबलू की पत्नी रजनी शुक्ला व उनके पुत्र धनंजय शुक्ला ईशानगर के पठादा गांव के प्रसिद्ध श्री रामराजा मंदिर पहुंचे। जहां भगवान श्रीरामराजा सरकार व ठाकुर जी से क्षेत्रवासियों के सुख समृद्धि की कामना के लिए माथा टेका।

इस दौरान भगवान श्रीकृष्ण को खोजने के लिए इधर-उधर भटक रही सभी कतकारियों को श्री कुमकुम से तिलक व श्रृंगार भेंट कर सभी के साथ नित्य कर उत्साहवर्धन करते हुए फलाहार वितरित किया। साथ ही विधायक की पत्नी व पुत्र ने इस तरह के आयोजन में आमंत्रित करने के लिए क्षेत्र के लोगों का आभार व्यक्त किया। वहीं महिलाओं ने भी रजनी बबलू शुक्ला के इस प्यार और स्नेह की जमकर सराहना की।

इस दाैरान महिलाओं और कलाकारों ने भजन कीर्तन की प्रस्तुतियां दीं, एक दूसरे से भजनों के माध्यम से जमकर नोकझोंक हुई। इस समय महिलाओं और विधायक की पत्नी ने भी नृत्य किया। इस दौरान थाना प्रभारी दीपक यादव, आसाराम तिवारी, आनंद असाटी, गुड्डू सैनी, बहादुर यादव, हरविंद यादव, संतोष यादव, मिठाई लाल यादव, गणपत रैकवार सहित सैकड़ों लोग मौजूद रहे।

गुम हुए अपने आराध्य श्रीकृष्ण को जलाशयों में खोज रहीं

बड़ामलहरा. भगवान श्रीकृष्ण-राधा की भक्ति से सराबोर पवित्र कार्तिक मास स्नान व्रत रखने वाली कतिकारी नरक चतुर्दशी के दिन से गुम हुए भगवान श्री कृष्ण को जलाशयों के घाटों पर जाकर ढूंढ रही हैं। पूजा भक्ति व्रत के दौरान यम द्वतिया को सभी कतिकारी सेंधपा स्थित काठन नदी के घाट पर अल सुबह पहुंच गई। जहां दीपदान कर नदी किनारे बने श्रीराम जानकी मंदिर में पूजा अर्चना कर भगवान को ढूंढते हुए अपने-अपने घर वापस गईं। मान्यता है कि नरक चतुर्दशी के दिन से अदृश्य हुए श्री कृष्ण भगवान आगामी पंचमी को कदंब के पेड़ के नीचे अपनी सखियों को मिलेंगे।

गोपियों के स्वरूप में भगवान कृष्ण को खोजने निकलीं

राजनगर. श्रीकृष्ण भक्ति व आराधना के कार्तिक मास पर महिलाएं एक माह तक स्नान व्रत आदि कर रही हैं। बीते रोज समाज सेवी बृजगोपाल पटेल “बबलू” ने डुमरा, देवकुलिया एवं मनियां ग्राम में कार्तिक स्नान करने वाली महिलाओं को नमन करते हुए फलाहार भेंट किया।

उन्होंने अपने संकल्प को दोहराते हुए जिस गांव की माताएं बहिनें कार्तिक मास पर स्नान कर पूजा अर्चना कर रही हैं, वहां जाकर उनके चरणों की रज माथे पर लगाते हुए फलाहार वितरण कर रहे हैं। मान्यता है कि प्रतिवर्ष कार्तिक माह में माताएं बहिनें गोपियों के स्वरूप में भगवान कृष्ण को खोजती फिरती हैं।

