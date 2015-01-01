पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:राजीनामा करने चाची भतीजे को दे ही रही धमकी

छतरपुरएक घंटा पहले
लुवकुशनगर थाना क्षेत्र में बेड़ी गांव के व्यक्ति को जमीनी विवाद के चलते उसकी चाची छेड़छाड़ के आरोप में फंसाने की धमकी दे रही है। इस बात से परेशान पीड़ित ने जिला मुख्यालय पहुंचकर एसपी से शिकायत कर कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

बेड़ी गांव के सरमन प्रजापति ने बताया कि उसके और उसके चाचा के बीच जमीन को लेकर विवाद चला आ रहा है। इसके चलते दिसंबर 19 में पीड़ित के पिता और उसके चाचा के बीच दीवार तोड़ने को लेकर विवाद हो गया।

जिसके बाद आरोपी चाचा ने अपने बेटों के साथ मिलकर उसके पिता के साथ मारपीट की। जुलाई 20 में आरोपियों ने जबरन पीड़ित के घर में घुसकर चोरी का प्रयास करते हुए मकान में लगे छप्पर और बल्ली तोड़ दी। सितंबर 20 में एक बार फिर आरोपी पीड़ित में घर की दीवाल तोड़ने के इरादे से देर रात पुष्पेंद्र प्रजापति, मुकेश प्रजापति और चंदेलाल प्रजापति अवैध हथियार लेकर घर में घुस गए।

विरोध करने पर आरोपियों ने पीड़ित के पिता के साथ अभद्रता की। इन मामलों की थाने में शिकायत करने पर उसकी चाची राजीनामा करने के लिए दबाव बनाते हुए छेड़छाड़ के आरोप में फसाने की धमकी दे रही है। इस बात से परेशान पीड़ित ने परिजनों के साथ एसपी कार्यालय पहुंचकर कार्रवाई करने की मांग करते हुए आवेदन सौंपा।

