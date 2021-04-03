पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मारपीट:तीन आरोपियों ने देर रात रेस्टोरेंट कर्मचारी से मारपीट कर लॉकर से निकाले 30 हजार रुपए , कैमरे में कैद

छतरपुर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस सीसीटीवी कैमरा फुटेज के आधार पर पूरे मामले की कर रही जांच

सिटी कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र के बस स्टैंड पर बुधवार की देर रात तीन बदमाशों ने बालाजी रेस्टोरेंट में रात साढ़े 12 बजे अवैध हथियारों से दहशत फैलाते हुए रेस्टोरेंट कर्मचारियों के साथ मारपीट की और फिर लॉकर तोड़कर इसमें रखे करीब 30 हजार रुपए चोरी कर फरार हो गए। यह घटना रेस्टोरेंट के सीसीटीवी कैमरों में कैद हो गई। होटल संचालक आशीष पटवा ने बताया कि बुधवार की रात करीब साढ़े 11 बजे रेस्टोरेंट बंद करते समय तीन बदमाश बाहर घूम रहे थे जो आपस में विवाद और गाली-गलौच कर रहे थे।

स्टाफ ने जब इन्हें मना किया तो इन बदमाशों ने स्टाफ के साथ अभद्रता की और मौके से चले गए। देर रात करीब साढ़े 12 बजे जब रेस्टोरेंट बंद हो गया, तब तीनों बदमाश हाथ में रॉड लेकर एक बार फिर पहुंच गए। आरोपियों ने बाहर लगे दरवाजे के कांच को तोड़ा और रिसेप्शन पर बैठे कर्मचारी को भगा दिया। कर्मचारी जब बचाने के लिए ऊपर की ओर गया तभी एक बदमाश ने रिसेप्शन का लॉकर तोड़कर इसमें रखे करीब 30 हजार रुपए निकला लिए और फरार हो गया।

घटना सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुए आरोपी
बालाजी रेस्टोरेंट में देर रात हुई यह घटना वहां पर लगे दो सीसीटीवी कैमरों में कैद हो गई। साढ़े 11 बजे हुई घटना के अलावा रात साढ़े 12 बजे बदमाशों द्वारा किए गए हमले की तस्वीर और लॉकर से रुपए निकालते बदमाश साफ तौर पर कैमरे में दिखाई दे रहे हैं। पुलिस इस वीडियो आधार पर आरोपियों की तलाश कर रही है। इस मामले में टीआई अरविंद सिंह दांगी का कहना है कि सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर तीन आरोपियों पर मारपीट, चोरी और अवैध हथियार का इस्तेमाल करने की धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। जांच के दौरान आरोपियों के बारे में अहम जानकारी हाथ लगी है, जल्द ही सभी आरोपी गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें