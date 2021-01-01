पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:बहन के प्रेमप्रसंग से तंग नाबालिग भाई ने दोस्त के साथ मिल की थी युवक की हत्या

छतरपुर4 घंटे पहले
बकील राइन को नाबालिग आरोपियों ने मिलकर चाकू और पत्थरों से हमला कर उसकी हत्या कर दी। - Dainik Bhaskar
बकील राइन को नाबालिग आरोपियों ने मिलकर चाकू और पत्थरों से हमला कर उसकी हत्या कर दी।
  • आरोपियों ने प्लान कर बकील को नारायणपुरा रोड पर मिलने बुलाया फिर की वारदात

शहर में सोमवार को हुई बड़ी कुंजरेटी के 25 वर्षीय युवक की हत्या के मामले में पुलिस ने दो नाबालिग लड़कों को पकड़ लिया है। इन आरोपियों ने फोन कर बकील राइन को मिलने के लिए बुलाया। घटना स्थल पर पहुंचते ही नाबालिग आरोपियों ने मिलकर चाकू और पत्थरों से हमला कर उसकी हत्या कर दी। मोबाइल फोन रिकार्ड की मदद से दोनों नाबालिग आरोपियों काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। मुख्य आरोपी का कहना है कि युवक प्रेम प्रसंग के चलते उनकी बहन को परेशान करता था। इस कारण उन्होंने घटना को अंजाम दिया।

हत्या करने के बाद आरोपी मौके पर चाकू मोबाइल छोड़कर फरार हो गए थे

बता दें कि शहर में महलों के पास स्थित बड़ी कुंचरेटी का बुजुर्ग हनीफ राइन का घर है। हनीफ के बेटे बकील की हत्या हुई है। उसका एक अन्य बेटा अजमेरी राइन नारायणपुरा रोड पर अपने परिवार के साथ रहता है। बकील राइन का भी नारायणपुरा रोड पर भाई अजमेरी के घर आना-जाना था। इसी दौरान वह अजमेरी के मुहल्ले की एक युवती से प्रेम करने लगा था। युवती के परिजन बकील की हरकतों से तंग थे। युवती के एक नाबालिग भाई ने सोमवार की सुबह योजना बनाकर मृतक को नारायणपुरा रोड स्थित डिजिटल कॉलोनी के पास बुलवाया।

यहां पर पहले से मौजूद दोनों नाबालिग लड़कों ने मिलकर चाकू और पत्थरों से हमला कर बकील की हत्या कर दी। इस दौरान एक आरोपी का मोबाइल घटना स्थल पर ही गिर गया। दिन दहाड़े युवक की हत्या करने के बाद आरोपी मौके पर ही चाकू मोबाइल छोड़कर फरार हो गए। वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद दोनों नाबालिग आरोपी बस से झांसी की ओर भागने की कोशिश कर रहे थे। पुलिस ने मोबाइल की मदद से उन्हें ट्रेस कर लिया और छतरपुर बस स्टैंड से उन्हें पकड़ लिया।

पुलिस ने नाबालिग होने के सबूत मांगे

इस मामले में ओरछा रोड थाना प्रभारी माधवी अग्निहोत्री का कहना है कि मामले में पुलिस ने दोनों लड़कों को पूछताछ के लिए हिरासत में लिया है। अभी इन लड़कों के नाबालिग होने के दस्तावेज पुलिस को नहीं मिले हैं। पर देखने से दोनों युवक नाबालिग लग रहे हैं। उम्र के दस्तावेज मांगे गए हैं। फिलहाल पुलिस लड़कों से पूछताछ कर रही है।

एसपी और सीएसपी ने की पूछताछ

मंगलवार को ओरछा रोड थाना पुलिस दोनों ही आरोपियों से पूछताछ करती रही। देर शाम सीएसपी लोकेंद्र सिंह और रात को एसपी सचिन शर्मा मौके पर पहुंचे। दोनों अधिकारियों ने हत्याकांड के आरोपियों से पूछताछ की। साथ ही मृतक के परिजन से भी मुलाकात की। पुलिस बुधवार को इस हत्याकांड का विस्तृत खुलासा कर सकती है।

परिजन को बचाने अपने ऊपर ले रहे आरोप

बकील के भाई मुहम्मद अजमेरी राइन का कहना है कि नारायणपुरा रोड पर मुहल्ले में रहने वाले एक परिवार पर शक था। पुलिस ने इस शक और मौके पर मिले सबूतों के आधार पर जांच शुरू की तो मुहल्ले के लोग ही हत्या के आरोपी निकले।

अजमेरी का कहना है कि उनके भाई की हत्या चार लोगों ने मिलकर की है, जिसमें से दो लड़के नाबालिग हैं, जबकि नाबालिग का पिता और दूसरा उसका रिश्तेदार भी वारदात शामिल हैं। पुलिस द्वारा पकड़े गए दोनों नाबालिग फिलहाल बकील राइन की हत्या का आरोप अपने ऊपर ले रहे हैं। ताकि वे अपने पिता और रिश्तेदार को बचा सकें।

