ज्ञापन:श्रमिक कोड के विरोध में संघ ने प्रदर्शन कर पीएम के नाम सौंपा ज्ञापन

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
भारतीय मजदूर संघ की जिला ईकाई द्वारा गुरुवार को राष्ट्रीय ईकाई के अाह्वान पर औद्योगिक संबंध 2020 श्रमिक कोड के विरोध में चेतावनी सप्ताह मनाते हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन किया गया। इसके साथ ही प्रधानमंत्री के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा।

संघ के सहमंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह बुंदेला ने बताया कि श्रमिक कानूनों में परिवर्तन कर औद्योगिक संबंध 2020 श्रमिक कोड में श्रमिकों के अधिकारों को कम कर नियोजकों, नियोक्ताओं को मजबूती प्रदान करते हुए श्रमिक हितों को अनदेखा किया गया है। जिस पर भारतीय मजदूर संघ व अन्य ट्रेड यूनियनों के साथ संसदीय स्थायी समिति द्वारा आपत्तियां जताई गई, जिनकों सरकार द्वारा दरकिनार किया जा रहा है।

जिसके विरोध में भारतीय मजदूर संघ की राष्ट्रीय ईकाई के आह्वान पर निजीकरण और श्रमिक हितों का हनन करने के विरोध में चेतावनी सप्ताह चलाकर गुरुवार को विरोध प्रदर्शन किया गया। इस दौरान संघ के विभाग प्रमुख हरेंद्र सिंह चंदेल, जिलाध्यक्ष अशोक पटैरिया, जिलामंत्री विनोद सैनी की मौजूदगी में प्रधानमंत्री के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा।

इस दौरान बीएमएस उपाध्यक्ष जुम्मन खान, कार्यालय मंत्री नरेंद्र निगम, कोषाध्यक्ष नरेंद्र प्रताप, भुमानीदीन विश्वकर्मा, रामकुमार गुप्ता, दीपा विश्वकर्मा, राममिलन शुक्ला, हातिम वेग सहित संघ के अन्य कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

