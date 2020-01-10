पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:बालिकाओं और माताओं को पौष्टिक आहार के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए वाहन प्रदर्शनी शुरू

छतरपुर13 घंटे पहले
केंद्र सरकार के सूचना व प्रसारण मंत्रालय के क्षेत्रीय लोक संपर्क ब्यूरो की छतरपुर इकाई द्वारा राष्ट्रीय पोषण माह के तहत शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में पोस्टर, प्रचार प्रसार, पंपलेट, वॉल पेंटिंग आदि गतिविधियों के जरिए जन जागरूकता अभियान किया जा रहा है। सोमवार को पोषण माह में कुपोषण और एनीमिया जैसी गंभीर समस्याओं से बचाव के लिए शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में जागरूकता के लिए चलित वाहन प्रदर्शनी रवाना की गई। जिला पंचायत सीईओ अमर बहादुर सिंह ने चलित वाहन को क्षेत्रीय प्रचार कार्यालय से हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। उन्होंने कहा कि अधिकाधिक लोगों तक कुपोषण और एनीमिया जैसी गंभीर समस्याओं से निजात पाने और कुपोषण को दूर करने के लिए इस तरह का प्रयास सराहनीय है। अभियान के तहत 0 से 6 वर्ष तक के बच्चों, गर्भवती व धात्री महिलाओं, किशोरी बालिकाओं के स्वास्थ्य व पोषण स्तर में समय बद्ध तरीके से सुधार लाया जाएगा। क्षेत्रीय लोक संपर्क ब्यूरो इकाई प्रमुख श्रवण कुमार साहू ने बताया कि भारत सरकार के द्वारा जारी दिशा निर्देश अनुसार राष्ट्रीय पोषण माह के तहत ग्रामीण व शहरी क्षेत्रों में कुपोषण के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए विशेष प्रचार अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। जिसके तहत लक्षित किशोरी बालिकाओं और माताओं को पौष्टिक आहार से संबंधित सलाह, कार्बाेहाइड्रेट, प्रोटीन, वसा, तेल, हरी सब्जियां, फल, अंडे, अनाज को भोजन में शामिल करने के लिए सलाह दी जाएगी।

