इस साल शादी के केवल 7 मुहूर्त:11 दिसंबर के बाद नहीं होंगी शादियां, अगले साल अप्रैल में फिर मुहूर्त

छतरपुर5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • नवंबर में 2 और दिसंबर में होंगे शादियों के 5 शुभ मुहूर्त, 25 नवंबर को देवउठानी ग्यारस से शुरू होंगी शादियां

इस साल शादियों का सपना देख रहे युवाओं के लिए शादी के केवल 7 मुहूर्त हैं, इसके बाद फिर से रोक लग जाएगी। यह रोक 22 अप्रैल 2021 को हटेगी। ऐसा ग्रहों के अस्त होने और खरमास होने के कारण होगा। तब तक युवक, युवतियों सहित उनके परिजनों को इंतजार करना होगा।

पंडित सतानंद पांडे बताते हैं कि शादी, सगाई सहित अन्य मांगलिक कार्यों के लिए शुभ महीना की तिथि, महीना, तिथि, वार, नक्षत्र और शुभ दिन का विचार किया जाता है। वर, वधु एवं मांगलिक कार्य कर व्यक्ति की राशि के हिसाब से शुभ मुहूर्त निकलता है।

इस साल के ढाई माह में विवाह व शुभ कार्यों के लिए सिर्फ 9 दिन ही शुभ मुहूर्त हैं। 25 नवंबर को देव उठाननी ग्यारस के साथ शादी व शुभ कार्यों की शुरुआत होगी। शादियों के लिए 11 दिसंबर को इस साल का लास्ट मुहूर्त होगा।

अगले वर्ष 22 अप्रैल 2021 को होगा पहला मुहूर्त

पंडित जगदीश द्विवेदी के अनुसार 15 दिसंबर को सूर्य के धनु राशि में आ जाने से खर मास शुरू हो जाएगा। जो 14 जनवरी 2021 तक रहेगा। खर माह में विवाह आदि शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं होते है। इसके बाद 19 जनवरी को गुरु तारा अस्त हो जाएगा और 16 फरवरी तक अस्त ही रहेगा।

गुरु ग्रह अस्त होने पर भी शुभ विवाह नहीं होता है। 16 फरवरी से 17 अप्रैल तक शुक्र ग्रह अस्त रहेगा। इस कारण 11 दिसंबर के बाद अगले 4 महीने तक विवाह के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे। 22 अप्रैल 2021 तो साल का पहला शुभ मुहूर्त होगा।

नवंबर में 2 और दिसंबर में शादियों के केवल 5 मुहूर्त

25 नवंबर को देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी के दिन विवाह का मुहूर्त है। इसके बाद 30 नवंबर को मुहूर्त रहेगा। दिसंबर माह में 1, 7, 8, 9 और 11 तारीख को विवाह के मुहूर्त रहेेंगे। मान्यता के अनुसार देव शयनी ग्यारस के बाद भगवान क्षीरसागर में निवास करते हैं, इसलिए हमारे पृथ्वी लोक में कोई भी शुभ कार्य नहीं होता है। परंपराओं के अनुसार ऐसा करना विर्जित होता है और देव उठनी ग्यारस के बाद शुभ कार्य शुरू हो जाते हैं। इसके बाद शादी समारोह के साथ अन्य मांगलिक कार्य के मुहूर्त होते हैं।

