प्रदर्शन:पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी का भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने फूंका पुतला

छतरपुर2 घंटे पहले
जिला भाजपा के नेतृत्व में शुक्रवार की दोपहर पार्टी पदाधिकारी और कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष और देश के महासचिव के काफिले पर हुए हमले के विरोध में पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला जलाया। इस दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं पश्चिम बंगाली की मुख्यमंत्री के विरोध में छत्रसाल चौराहा पर जमकर नारेबाजी की।

बता दें कि एक दिन पहले भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा और महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय पश्चिम बंगाल पहुंचे। इस दौरान उनके काफिले पर विरोधियों द्वारा हमला किया गया। इसके विरोध में शुक्रवार की दोपहर जिला भाजपा शहर के छत्रसाल चौराहा पर एकत्र हुई और पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी का पुतला जलाते हुए जमकर नारेबाजी की।

इस अवसर पर पूर्व मंत्री ललिता यादव, जिला अध्यक्ष मलखान सिंह, जिला महामंत्री अरविंद्र पटेरिया, पूर्व विधायक पुष्पेंद्र नाथ पाठक, पूर्व नपा अध्यक्ष अर्चना सिंह, पुष्पेंद्र प्रताप सिंह, अशोक दुबे सहित महिला मोर्चा, युवा मोर्चा और मंडल अध्यक्ष सहित अन्य कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

