विरोध:हड़तालियों को पुलिस ने पकड़ा तो नगर पालिका के सफाईकर्मियों ने रोका काम

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • सोमवार को शहर में नहीं हुई सफाई अब अधिकारियों ने आश्वासन दिया मंगलवार से काम पर लौट आएंगे नगर पालिका के सफाई कर्मचारी

जिला अस्पताल में काम कर रहे सफाई कर्मचारी अपनी मांगों को लेकर पिछली 17 नवम्बर से कामबंद हड़ताल में छत्रसाल चौराहे के पास पंडाल लगाकर बैठे थे। रविवार की रात पुलिस ने रातोरात पंडाल उखाड़कर वहां पर बैठे कुछ सफाई कर्मचारियों को हिरासत में ले लिया। सुबह से नगर पालिका के सभी सफाई कर्मियों ने पुलिस की कार्रवाई का विरोध करते हुए काम रोक दिया। सोमवार को कर्मचारियों के काम रोकने के कारण शहर में कई स्थानओं पर कचरे ढे़र लग गए।

सफाई ट्रेड यूनियन के अध्यक्ष आदित्य वाल्मीक ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि रविवार को अपर कलेक्टर प्रेम सिंह, एसडीएम और पुलिस के साथ बातचीत हुई लेकिन जब कोई समाधान नहीं निकला तो रातों-रात पुलिस ने सफाईकर्मियों के धरना स्थल से पंडाल हटा दिया गया।

पंडाल में बैठे 10 लड़कों को भी पकड़कर सिविल लाइन थाने ले गई। सुबह यूनियन के पदाधिकारी और सैकड़ों सफाईकर्मियों ने सिविल लाइन थाने पहुंचकर पुलिस द्वारा जिन लोगों को धरना स्थल से हिरासत में लिया था उन्हें छोड़ने की बात कही। सफाई कर्मचारियों की पुलिस के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों से बात हुई।

बातचीत के बाद उन लोगों को छोड़ा गया जिन्हें रातों-रात अनशन स्थल से उठा लिया गया था। इसके बाद सफाई कर्मचारियों और एसडीएम के बीच हड़ताल को लेकर चर्चा हुई। चर्चा के दौरान एसडीएम बीबी गंगेले ने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी के चलते सफाई व्यवस्था जारी रखी। उनकी समस्याओं का 15 दिन के अंदर निराकरण किया जाएगा। इस चर्चा के बाद सफाईकर्मचारियों ने काम पर लौटने का आश्वासन दिया।

मंगलवार से काम पर लौट आएंगे सफाई कर्मचारी :
इस मामले में सिविल लाइन थाना प्रभारी जीतेंद्र वर्मा का कहना है कि यह मामला मामला कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र का है। बातचीत के लिए कुछ लोगों को बुलाया गया था बाद में उनको छोड़ दिया गया। सफाई ट्रेड यूनियन के अध्यक्ष आदित्य वाल्मीक ने बताया कि प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के साथ बातचीत की गई तो उनके द्वारा जल्द ही समस्याओं का निराकरण करने का आश्वासन दिया गया है। आश्वासन के बाद सभी सफाई कर्मचारी मंगलवार से अपने नियमित समय पर काम पर पहुंचेंगे।

